Most area residents are in opposition to a push from a committee led by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters to require the display of the Ten Commandments in every classroom.
At a June 22 State Board of Education meeting, Walters announced the committee’s recommendations during his superintendent update. The committee also asked that the board require students to submit to a minute of silence every day.
“Being of an advanced age,” District 9 State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee said he remembers when the Ten Commandments were posted in every public school classroom.
“As a practicing Christian I had no problem with it then nor do I have a problem with it now. Nevertheless, the world we live in now has seen challenges to religious documents in public schools,” said Pemberton.
Pemberton pointed out that a few years ago, the Ten Commandments were placed on a monument at the State Capitol and were later challenged in court and removed. This monument was installed in 2012 and was removed from the grounds of the Capitol in 2015.
“The judicial precedent for this has been consistent and will more than likely come into play if Walters moves forward with plan. As former principal at both Hilldale and Muskogee High Schools, we practiced the moment of silence each and ever morning. The courts have consistently upheld this practice. I support it going forward,” he said.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
During a June 24 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked their thoughts on the committee’s recommendations.
“What kind of freedom is this? Everyone should have the freedom to worship as they please,” said local resident Patti Gulager.
Tahlequah resident Pamela Moore said separation of church and state is one of the main tenets of the country’s governance.
“Holding with this policy unites leadership while messing with religion divides leadership,” said Moore. “Democracy over theocracy!”
Brayden Phillips said the answer is simple.
“[It’s] all or nothing. Keep church and state separated or if not, then you can’t pick and choose,” said Phillips.
Local Cathy Cott said she thought Gov. Kevin Stitt’s and Walters’ “big thing” was making sure parents had a voice in education.
“Is that just some parents or all parents? You know the answer,” said Cott. “If parents want religion taught to their children, they should do it themselves or send their children to religious schools. Keep religion out of public schools or open the door to every single religion. Governments can’t force-feed children or anyone raised in other faiths, or no faith [or] religion. That’s called indoctrination.”
What you said
In a website poll, TDP asked readers if they thought the state of Oklahoma should be allowed to force every public school classroom to display a copy of the Ten Commandments. A little over 59% said, “Absolutely not, because it violates the Constitution”; 33.3% said, “Yes, absolutely”; and 7.6% said, “Probably not, because of potential First Amendment violations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.