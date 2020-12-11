POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Most say president shouldn't pardon himself

Constitutional scholars, attorneys and pundits pricked their ears recently when President Donald Trump inquired about the possibility of pardoning not just family and close associates, but himself.
A slate of preemptive pardons could prevent any legal issues the Trump family might face after President-Elect Joe Biden is sworn in. It would not be the first time a president pardoned someone who had not been charged with any crimes. In 1974, President Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon after he resigned due to the Watergate scandal.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, pointed out pardons have long been a tool used by U.S. presidents, and said whatever the outcome, there will be two ways of looking at it.
“There’s going to be some who think it’s fine and some who think it’s the worst thing that ever happened,” he said. “I’m kind of in the middle as far as seeing who he’s looking at pardoning, but he does have the right to do that. So that’s just a question of what side of the fence you’re on."
While it might be a way for officials to avoid legal trouble, a preemptive pardon could damage credibility. And as Trump has already mulled the idea of running for office again in 2024, it’s possible he might not want to hand any pardons to certain people lest it be seen as an admission of guilt.
“That’s probably a pretty good way of looking at it,” said Pemberton. “With Nixon, the tapes had already been revealed, and he had enough heat on him that he resigned from office, so they knew there was going to be something coming down the line. I guess it just depends on who it is you’re going to look at preemptively and if it’s something that’s already out there in the media, that already has attention, and looks like there’s some truth in it.”
A couple of years ago, Trump tweeted that he has the “absolutely right to PARDON myself,” even though he said he hadn’t done anything wrong. Experts are at odds over the legality of such a move, though.
Pemberton said the idea of a president pardoning himself is a question best left up to the courts.
“’I've heard that out there and it seems a little bit odd, but I know there’s a lot of angst and anger, especially from the Democrats, toward him,” he said. “So I think he probably thinks that as soon as he gets out of office, or whatever happens, that he may be under indictment or charges from them, so I could see where he could see that. But I’ve never heard of anyone actually pardoning themselves.”
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, pointed out reports come out at the end of every presidency about who received pardons, and that oftentimes, there is little indication as to why they received them in the first place.
“Half the people they’re pardoning I’ve probably never heard of,” said Culver. “Whether it’s right or wrong, or are they letting their buddies off, or they’re letting campaign contributors off, I guess I don’t have enough facts to make an opinion.”
Culver did say he doesn’t think a president should be able to pardon himself.
“But I really can’t think of a president who did something that bad that he would need to pardon himself,” he said. “My question would be, what would he pardon himself from?”
A president can pardon any individual at any time for a federal crime, even before the person is charged. A president’s ability to pardon himself is murky, though. According to The Reeves Law Group, a pardon provides immunity from criminal liability for some action, and the pardon must be presented to a court. A court would have to rule whether to accept the pardon as valid, and it might have to come from the U.S. Supreme Court, as it would be an unprecedented action. No president has ever attempted it, but a handful of governors reportedly have.
Those who believe a president can pardon himself revert to Article II, Section 2, of the Constitution, which defines the pardon power as allowed a president to “grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment,” and does not specify who may or may not be the subject. However, Mary C. Lawton issued a brief legal opinion when she was the acting assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel in 1974, stating that “under the fundamental rule that no one may be a judge in his own case, it would seem that the question should be answered in the negative.” Lawton went on to argue, though, that a president could declare himself temporarily unable to perform the duties of the office, and the vice president would become acting president and could pardon the president.
Even if Trump were legally capably of pardoning himself, it would not give him immunity from criminal prosecution by any of the 50 states.
In the Dec. 5 Saturday Forum on Facebook, the Daily Press asked readers what they thought about a president using preemptive pardons and potentially pardoning himself. Some respondents think a president should not be allowed to pardon himself, while others say it would be useful for blocking partisan retaliation.
“Given the egregious efforts to impeach our president and the overt maligning by many in Congress while he was in office, he certainly needs some action to prevent unwarranted retribution when he leaves office,” said Jonathan Edwards.
Some agreed with Edwards, but the majority, like David Watts, did not.
“[Presidents] shouldn’t be able to pardon themselves for sure,” he said. “That doesn’t even make sense.”
Many forum participants agreed a president’s ability to pardon himself is a gray area that Congress or the Supreme Court should clear up.
“After hundreds of years of lawmaking, it seems like this issue would have set-in-stone rules, rather than gray areas,” said Sara Pennino. “It’s 2020; we’ve had plenty of time to fix the terms of pardon. The fact that it’s still uncertain just goes to show the corruption in place at the highest levels of law-making.”
In a website poll, readers were asked if a president should be able to preemptively pardon anyone he chooses, including himself. Among the answers, “definitely not” received 63.4 percent; 22.3 percent said “absolutely, yes"; 8.9 percent answered “probably not"; and 5.4 percent said “probably.”
