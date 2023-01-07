POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Most say Trump should pay taxes, but no crime

After thousands of former President Donald Trump's tax documents were released on Dec. 30, 2022, many locals are calling to make this a requirement for all elected officials.
Before losing a majority in the House of Representatives, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee released copies of Trump's tax returns from 2015 through 2020.
Some of the major takeaways from the six years of financial statements show Trump paid no federal taxes in 2020, $750 in 2016 and 2017, $999,466 in 2018, and $133,445 in 2019. There were also millions of reported loses from Trump's business and personal income while he was president.
The returns show Trump doesn't collect Social Security, even though he pays into the system. In 2016, he paid self-employment Social Security and Medicare tax, but those would have been withheld from his salary when he was president. There were no late filing interest or penalties assessed, despite his missing the filing deadline in 2020, and cutting it close for 2015 and 2016 returns.
The financial statements also show sales of Dow Jones Industrial Average members: American Express, Apple, Caterpillar, Intel, McDonald's Microsoft, and Proctor & Gamble. Trump sold 7,000 shares of Apple and 7,400 shares of Microsoft in 2017 for a $567,304 profit.
During a Dec. 31 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked if they believed the findings in Trump's taxes would affect his ability to get the Republican nomination for president and if he should have to repay those taxes.
Michael Cummings said everyone in a "high" office, including judges, should be required to submit to an audit.
"Personally, I'd like to see the tax returns of everyone in Congress because some of those 'lifer' politicians seem to have more money than they could have legitimately earned," he said.
David Watts would also like to see the tax returns of all members of Congress, but he doesn't think the revelation of Trump's taxes would affect his ability to run for officer or get the nomination.
"The opposition was hoping for something damning and it just didn't happen," he said. "We will see if the establishment allows him to have the nomination. Personally, I don't think he will ever get another term, regardless."
Patrick M. Parker said Trump's having to turn over his tax returns will create a domino effect for others in office.
"Many people believe that the Democrats are going to regret that decision, as a precedent has been set," Parker said.
Cat Erlandson pointed out there are bigger issues in the country than worrying about the former president's tax returns.
Dr. John Yeutter, a CPA who is also a certified financial planner, shared his perspective on the criteria for tax evasion.
"There is a famous quotation by Judge Learned Hand, from Helvering v. Gregory ... 'Anyone may so arrange his affairs that his taxes shall be as low as possible; he is not bound to choose that pattern which will best pay the Treasury; there is not even a patriotic duty to increase one's taxes,'" said Yeutter. "This distinguishes tax avoidance from tax evasion. Legally avoiding taxes is good business practice."
Yeutter said tax evasion per se is difficult to find, and involves deliberately paying less tax than required.
"It is usually found by comparing the amounts of income or expense reported with other sources," he said.
For the average individual, Yeutter said, this is easy, because most items of income are reported by third parties.
"For someone with businesses, it is more difficult," he said. "Gross receipts for businesses are not generally reported to the government by third parties, so it is easier for a business to either understate income or overstate expenses."
What you said
The TDP asked readers on its website what should happen to Trump based on what they've seen of the release of his taxes. Thirty-four percent believe he should have to pay his taxes and hit with penalties, just as any other American would. Thirty-one percent agree he should have to pay and be charged with a crime, while 29 percent said nothing should happen, and more power to him if he can dodge taxes. Five percent said action taken would cause a bigger rift in the county and nothing should be done.
