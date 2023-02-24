POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Most see Trump, DeSantis most likely to be GOP pick

Americans won't cast their votes in the 2024 presidential election for almost two years, but locals already have thoughts on who has the best chance at winning the Republican nomination.
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley announced her bid for the Republican presidential nomination on Jan. 31 and became the first person to officially challenge former President Donald Trump. Trump announced his plans to run on on Nov. 15, 2022.
Other Republicans have openly discussed their candidacies, including Former Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and while some other names are being floated as contenders for the GOP nomination - like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and Former Vice President Mike Pence - as of Feb. 24, none had made official announcements.
During a Feb. 18 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked who seems most likely to get the GOP nomination and who they'd like to see.
Nowata native David Smalley, who is neither Republican or Democrat, said Trump seems to be the frontrunner as of now, but a lot can change in 1-1/2 years.
Eric Swanson, of Lawton, doesn't know of anyone who fits the description of someone who stands up to Trump.
"I don't have any specific names in mind, but I would consider voting for a Republican who stands up to Trump and totally rejects 'Trumpism'," he said.
Local Jack Hendrix would like to see Ron DeSantis and Tulsi Gabbard on the GOP ballot for 2024, but former resident Jack Webb calls that a "giant step backward."
At this point in time, State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton said Trump, DeSantis, and Haley have the best chance of making a move in the Republican Party.
"They have the most name recognition across the country," said Pemberton. "I still think Trump is pretty strong in some areas."
Pemberton thinks it's still early right now.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, also thinks it's early in the season, and said a lot can change in two years.
What you said
In a website poll, TDP asked readers whom they thought, at this point, is most likely to get the Republican nomination for president. Close to 37% said former President Donald Trump, while 30% are going for Ron DeSantis. The 7% said Liz Cheney and 3.4% are for Chris Christie and Ted Cruz. Another 2% are for Nikki Haley and Mike Pence; 15% said someone else or they're undecided.
