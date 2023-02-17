POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Most seem to want cockfighting legalized again

Oklahoma is considered the cockfighting capital of the U.S., and although the practice is banned by federal law, state legislators want to reduce penalties.
Cockfighting was outlawed in 2002, making it a felony to engage in the activity and banning the breeding of fighting chickens.
On Feb. 13, SB 1006, which was authored Sen. Lonnie Paxton, advanced out of the Senate Tourism and Wildlife Committee. The bill would allow county voters to reduce the crime of cockfighting to a misdemeanor.
State Rep. Justin J.J. Humphrey, R-Lane, introduced House Bill 2530, which would go so far as to legalize cockfights here, as long as the animals aren’t wearing weapons. The federal-state conflict would be similar to that of medical marijuana, which is legal in many states but still against federal law.
Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy are working with Showing Animals Respect and Kindness (SHARK), and conducted investigations in Oklahoma, looking at cockfighting complexes, and they documented a cockfighting operator in Coal County who illegally shipped fighting birds through the U.S. Post Office.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said cockfighting isn’t something they see.
“Since the law went into effect, we’ve never had any reports of actual fights. We’ve got people who raise that type of rooster, but we’ve never had any problem out of them,” he said.
Should the sheriff’s office receive such a report, Sgt. Aaron Johnson who would handle the case.
Bringing birds from different flocks together for cockfights may be cause for concern in light of a recent outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, a rapidly spreading viral disease that can infect many types of birds.
Jodie Parolini, Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Extension Office agriculture educator, pointed on Jan. 25 to this disease as one of the causes of falling chicken populations and rising egg prices.
To combat the spread, on May 1, 2022, a statewide ban was placed on all poultry exhibition, public sales, and swap meets to prevent any potential spread of HPAI. This ban was lifted on May 31.
“This order was in response to HPAI, which had been confirmed in a domestic poultry flock in Sequoyah County,” Parolini said. “State officials placed a quarantine on the affected premises, while federal and state partners work jointly to assess the extent of the infection.”
That year, Parolini said, 44.4 million layer chickens — poultry bred for egg, not meat production — were depopulated because of avian influenza.
“HPAI can travel in wild birds, and they may not appear sick, but it is often fatal to domestic bird populations, including chickens and turkeys,” she said. “Flock owners – small and backyard flocks, as well as commercial industries – should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds. The virus can spread through droppings or nasal discharge of an infected bird, which can contaminate dust and soil. “
Birds afflicted with this disease exhibit a lack of energy and appetite, difficulty breathing or coughing, sneezing, and/or runny nasal cavity.
“Their eggs production could decrease or produce softer or thin shells or misshapen eggs,” said Parolini. “Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb wattles, and hocks, as well as purple or blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs, could also indicate HPAI.”
Bub Girdner, who believes cockfighting should be legalized again, does not take part in the showing, but he does breed roosters to make a living.
“By selling, it helps feed stores and lumber yards, and even though the ones against it who say we make them fight – that's a lie. When they are 3 months old, [roosters] have to be separated or they will kill each other, because they are very aggressive and dominant to each other,” he said.
He added that breeding is a family tradition of sports, and they always take care of their fowl.
“They get the best food, clean water twice a day, and very nice pens. I’m a third generation. When it was legal, we had 500 roosters on our farm year-round. It’s our tradition and culture, and the gamefowl owners are very good people,” Girdner said.
During a Feb. 11 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked if Oklahoma should flout federal law to make cockfighting legal here. They were also asked about the current avian flu and what should be done to punish cockfighters, if anything.
Eric Swanson, of Lawton, doesn’t have strong views on cockfighting, but he believes lawmakers should retain the ban on the activity and raising birds for that purpose.
“The Legislature presumably had a chance to act on this issue at some point in the past, but failed to do so, leaving it up to voters,” he said. “Voters decided the issue in 2002, and their decision should be respected.”
Cathleen Truitt Morales asked if there was a penalty on the books for illegal cockfighting in Oklahoma.
“Maybe actually enforce it. In general, I don’t agree with changing a law because ‘people are going to do it, anyway.’ Where does that stop?” she said.
She added that it disturbs her that there are lawmakers who have this mentality.
