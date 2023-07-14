Most local resident agree that so-called “alternative theories” on the Tulsa Race Massacre and other historical tragedies should not be taught in schools, and teachers should stick to known facts.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters has recently travelled to various communities across Oklahoma to discuss how schools should be run. Walters has brought up several controversial topics at these forums, among them the notion that there are “alternate theories” about the Tulsa Race Massacre.
On July 6, Walters came under fire for his comments about the Tulsa Race Massacre during a speaking engagement at the Norman Public Library. He was responding to a question from an audience member on how students can learn about the tragedy under HB 1775, the “Critical Race Theory” bill, and why he thinks the event does not fall his definition of CRT.
Walters said he would never tell children that because of their race, the color of their skin, or their gender, that they are less of a person or inherently racist, and that people should be judged by their actions.
“But to say it was inherent, because of their skin, is where I say that is Critical Race Theory, you’re saying race defines a person — I reject that,” he said.
Walters has since claimed his comments were misconstrued and that all students should be taught about the massacre.
District 9 State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he had no comment on what Walters said.
“[His] remarks didn’t make much sense, and he needs to be held accountable for his responses,” said Pemberton.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, was out of town last week and thus unable to answer a request for comment.
The Tulsa Race Massacre was a two-day-long attack in 1926 on the Black residents of Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood– one of the most affluent Black communities in the country at that time, also known as “Black Wall Street” – by white Tulsans. Expert deem the events that took place are a matter of historical fact and motivated by racism.
Superintendent Tanya Jones explained when and what Tahlequah Public Schools students learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre.
“These events are taught in Oklahoma History and discussed in American History when the appropriate era is being taught,” said Jones. “Students are taught the required Oklahoma Academic Standards for Social Studies, including ‘the emergence of Black Wall Street in the Greenwood District, the causes of the Tulsa Race Riot, and the continued social and economic impact.’”
During a June 24 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked what children should be taught about the Tulsa Race Massacre, including any “alternative theories” on the event.
Tahlequah resident Josh Lucas said the young should be taught every angle so they can choose for themselves what they believe.
“Touch on every angle, whether they contradict one another or not, then conclude the class with ‘the importance of keeping history factual’ [and] honor those that passed away during that time by never allowing the truth to be distorted about other travesties,” said Lucas.
He was challenged on his remarks by some who asserted “truth” is nonnegotiable.
Many respondents said they did not learn about the event until later in life.
“I was reading a Stephen King novel once and the riot was mentioned,” said Tahlequah resident Deborah Payton. “That was my first knowledge of it.”
Local resident Cathy Cott said she grew up in Oklahoma in the ‘60s and ‘70s and didn’t hear about the Tulsa Race Massacre until about 2013.
“It was never mentioned in my Oklahoma History or American History classes. I wonder what else my Oklahoma public education ignored or left out. I can name at least one thing: The murders of the Osage people in an oil, land, and money grab,” said Cott. “This is what Ryan Walters and many others in the state government want to go back to. They want to rewrite history. Ignoring or whitewashing facts and history doesn’t make it go away. It leaves a gap in a child’s education.”
Cott said Walters is got exactly what he wanted when he proclaimed the history of the Tulsa Race Massacre should be taught without tying it to race.
“He has been all over the national news,” she said. “Mission accomplished.”
What you said
In a website poll, TDP asked readers if they thought “alternative theories” of the Tulsa Race Massacre, and other tragedies like it, should be taught in schools. A little over 51% said absolutely not; 19.4% said absolutely; 11.1% said probably; 11.1% said they were “undecided and don’t know enough about it to say”; and 6.9% said probably not.
