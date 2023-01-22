POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Most view Trump, Biden doc flap through same lens

Most local residents believe "one size fits all" when it comes to the discovery of separate classified documents found in the residences of President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump.
Biden's attorneys found four batches of classified documents since November. Those were at the Penn Biden Center, in the garage of his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and in his home library.
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed former Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert Hur to serve as special counsel in investigating Biden's handling of documents. Those on the left are calling the matter an unwelcome distraction for the grand jury probe into Trump's handling of classified documents.
The Justice Department states Trump kept hundreds of classified documents after he left his post at the White House in 2021. His Mar-a-Lago home was raided last year by the FBI.
Brad Agnew, retired NSU professor of history, said he does not know of other presidents or former presidents who mishandled classified documents, but suspects that some did.
"My only experience with classified documents was when I was in the Army from 1961 to 1965," said Agnew. "Young officers were told the fastest way to end their military career was to mishandle a classified document or reveal its contents to someone without the required clearance and a need-to-know."
Agnew said one lieutenant in his brigade got into serious trouble for discussing classified information with another officer in a location where the conversation could be overheard.
On Thursday, Jan. 19, Biden was questioned by a group of reporters in regard to the discovered documents. He said a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place and those were immediately turned over to the National Archives and Records and the Justice Department.
"I think you're going to find there's nothing there. There's no 'there,' there," Biden said.
During a Jan. 14 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked if they feel a former president should be permitted to take classified documents to his place of residency on private property and if there should be stronger security measures in place for such documents.
Charles White agreed classified documents should never be taken home by anyone.
"If they're not a threat to National Security and the outgoing [president of the Untied States] wants them, they need to go through a declassification process," White said.
Kerry Hoggatt believes there was a difference between Trump's having classified documents and Biden's having those.
"Trump was president at the time and the documents were in a locked location. Whether or not it was right to declassify, we will find out," she said.
Hoggatt added Biden was vice president when the documents were in his possession - a time when he had "no right" to move the docs.
"Not to mention to have them in unsecured locations where anyone could access them. There [are] differences being made, because where is the raid from the FBI to [of] the Biden residents and offices," she asked.
Monty Davis said presidents have long been taking classified documents that pertain to their time in office, just as any other government agency does.
"Police officers take files of their cases when they leave office, no difference. I see nothing wrong with it as long as they are in a secure place," he said.
What you said
The TDP asked readers on its website if Biden did anything wrong by purportedly having those documents in his garage. Sixty-seven percent agreed he definitely did something wrong, while 13 percent said he probably did something wrong. Eleven percent feel Biden probably didn't do anything wrong and 5 percent said he definitely didn't. Just 4 percent of readers were undecided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.