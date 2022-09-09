POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Most wants schools to get federal aid, for now

This November will pit Democratic challenger Jena Nelson against Ryan Walters for Oklahoma for state superintendent of schools. As a part of his campaign, Walters has promised to reject all federal money, which is not boding well with Cherokee County voters.
Vol Woods, superintendent of Keys Public Schools, said federal money is essential to school operations, especially in rural parts of the country. He added that through the pandemic, federal money became essential in fighting the spread of COVID-19, which helped schools to stay in operation.
Woods does not see a way forward without aid from the federal government.
“Last year, because of all the additional federal money, 30% of our revenue budget was provided by the federal government. However, that’s just general operations. Those don’t include our impact aid funds, which are deposited into our building fund and those dollars can be over $100,000 per year. Building funds are used for facilities, such as maintaining roofs, repairs, and HVAC equipment,” he said.
With COVID on the decline, he said that this year, federal money will only comprise 17% of the KPS budget, but because schools operate on a small margin, that number feels much higher.
Woods said most federal aid will be used to pay for the salaries of counselors, paraprofessionals, special education instructors, and speech language pathology services, as well as after-school programs, school supplies, and recently COVID prevention and testing. Federal dollars also pay for KPS’ breakfast and lunch program.
“If all federal funds were removed from my current year’s $7.5 million budget, I would lose $1.3 million, or approximately 17% of our revenue –i.e. income,” he said. “Needless to say, it would be devastating for the children of the Keys School District.”
He said Oklahoma has been praised because schools have spent federal money well on projects that have benefited Oklahoma students, and that very money was wasted.
“In my opinion, it’s because we’ve been so poorly funded by the state that our needs were great. It was easy to dispense the funds – buses, construction projects, additional instructional staff, etc.,” said Woods.
Without federal aid, state or local taxes would have to be increased to make up the difference, but more likely, schools would have to do with less.
Yolette Ross, chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party, said cutting federal aid would most affect the students.
“For Walters to make that kind of a statement tells me, as a voter, he doesn’t know what’s going on. A big portion of schools’ budgets come from the federal government,” said Ross.
She wants to know what Walters hopes to gain by cutting federal money.
“He says he hopes to fight the Biden administration, but what does that mean? It tells me he is not ready to lead, and remember that he wasn’t elected,” said Ross.
Dell Barnes, vice chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party, thinks Walters is attacking public education for personal gain.
“The voters of Oklahoma need to realize that Walters is putting his personal agenda over being a good steward of our children’s public schools. We didn’t elect him. It’s time to send him home in November,” said Barnes.
In a recent Saturday Forum on TDP's Facebook page, Eric Swanson said it would be nearly impossible for Walters to completely cut out federal dollars in education.
“As for Mr. Walters, I think his claim that he would eliminate federal funding for Oklahoma schools if elected is unrealistic, to say the least,” he said.
The Cherokee County Republican Party and State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, were contacted for comment, but responses did not come in before press time. Pemberton is a former educator.
Readers were asked on the TDP website if they support Walters’ pledge to reject federal money for schools if he is elected state superintendent, even if it means it will severely damage schools in Cherokee County and elsewhere. Eighty-eight percent said they absolutely oppose rejecting federal money; 9% said they absolutely support rejecting federal money; 1% said they somewhat support rejecting federal money; and 1% said they were uncertain.
