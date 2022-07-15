POLITICAL ROUNDUP: NSUOCO, roads receive priority from local legislators

Last month, local legislators announced that Northeastern State University's Oklahoma College of Optometry will receive $15 million from America Rescue Plan money directed to the state in a project that will cost $33 million.
Local legislators have reflected on the push to support Oklahoma's only optometry school, as constituents respond to the need for earmarks directed to Cherokee County.
"The city has chipped in some money. Cherokee County is a partner on this, plus the school has raised private money for the project," said State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, who backed the bill.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said it is important to support NSUOCO because it is unique to Oklahoma.
"NSU is the only College of Optometry in Oklahoma and consistently ranks as one of the top schools in the nation. A new facility will grow the prestige of the university and attract more enrollment and students to Cherokee County," said Pemberton.
Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair, said these improvements are long overdue.
"The NSU school of Optometry and clinic is a health care magnet for the area, generating wellness and economic benefits for northeast Oklahomans. The facilities have needed updates and investment for quite some time, and it's good to see the spending going for such a cause. We should always value and protect the institutions that do so much good for the people," said Barnes.
Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic Party chair, said an improved NSUOCO will improve business throughout the county.
"Providing funding for the expansion of the College of Optometry at NSU is not only an economic boon for Tahlequah, but it will provide advanced studies for students that will provide services to address diseases and advanced procedures in eye care," said Ross.
In the next legislative session, Pemberton wants to bring money to Cherokee County to support roads.
"Roads and bridge infrastructure is always an urgent need. This year, the Legislature passed legislation to grow the county roads and bridge fund. The fund has been capped at $120 million since inception. This new legislation will increase the fund $5 million dollars a year for the next six years, or to $150 million a year," he said.
Through ARPA, Oklahoma has been awarded $1.8 billion that can be used for infrastructure; health care, including mental health; and other projects.
"Counties, municipalities, industrial parks to name a few have submitted proposals for funding, including the city of Tahlequah. The Legislature is in special session this summer and has approved over $200 million in funds, and will have to spend the rest by November," he said.
Ross wants to see road projects in Cherokee County, as well as social welfare programs and digital infrastructure.
"Additionally, Cherokee County would benefit from additional funding that will assist in repairing county roads and bridges. Helping our homeless population through affordable housing is needed as well. Biggest priority should be providing internet access for our rural communities," said Ross.
Culver is sponsoring ARPA Project YY02786 in cooperation with Rural Water District 13 in Cherokee County, which would bring $3 million to rebuild water infrastructure.
A report states the system was previously in disrepair, and an increase in the county's population has placed on it additional stress. The winter storm in February 2021 also caused the system to shut down as employees replaced filters in the one membrane system after it stopped working.
"As you are driving across the river bridge, that's where the City of Tahlequah has a pump station in the river. The last couple of floods have washed out the gravel to get to the pumps, and $2.5 million has been requested to reclaim the rock gravel bar. If it goes out now, they are in a world of hurt. They are in committee to see if that's a project that will be funded," said Culver.
In a Saturday Forum, TDP Facebook users had a chance to comment on what kinds of projects they would like state money to fund in Cherokee County.
"Indian Road needs to be fixed. It is hurting business around the lake and commuters to work," said Rachel Duke.
Jack Webb and Linda McCrary want legislators to invest in tourism.
"I love Tahlequah and would love to see the tourism development more, it has so much to offer. Industry on the other hand is a no go; Tahlequah isn't well-suited for industrial development. Muskogee is too close and much more attractive for industry. Tahlequah could be another Branson or Eureka Springs, in my opinion," said Jack Webb.
Susan Feller does not think Cherokee County should solicit Oklahoma City for spending projects.
"Earmarks are not a good way of allocating taxpayer dollars. They create an unequal playing field and don't hold people accountable. If a project is needed, it should withstand the scrutiny of a competitive grant process," said Feller.
TDP readers were asked if they could choose one thing for the state Legislature to fund in Cherokee County next year, what would it be, and an overwhelming number - 51% - said infrastructure, such as roads and transit options and storefront/building upgrades. Fifteen percent said public education projects, 8% said parks and recreation, including lake and river features; 8% said something else; 6% said small business startups; 6% said funding to attract large businesses and industries; 2% said higher education projects for NSU; and 2% said tourist options, like museums and other features to attract visitors.
