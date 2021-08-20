POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Officials say renter extension doubled-edged sword

Legislators and party heads have called the extension to keep renters who cannot make payments in their homes a double-edged sword.
The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recently extended the moratorium on evictions of tenants for failure to make rent or housing payments in areas experiencing high levels of COVID-19 transmissions. Oklahoma lawmakers have come out against the decision, claiming the CDC has exceeded its authority, and property owners are saying it’s not their job to provide free housing. But supporters of the extension say it’s needed to keep people off the streets as the country sees a surge in COVID cases.
“Usurpation of undelegated power, the perpetual violations of separation of powers, and the continued exercise of unconstitutional edicts have become the common objects of the Biden administration and his executive agencies,” said State Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon. “It is abundantly clear the executive branch has exceeded its limited powers, and despite the Supreme Court’s decision, this administration continues to display complete disregard for our Constitution.”
Steagall was likely referring to the Supreme Court’s July ruling, in which it refused to block the eviction freeze, but Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh indicated it was only because the order was supposed to expire July 31. He also wrote in his opinion that the CDC exceeded its existing statutory authority. However, President Joe Biden and the CDC decided to extend the ban to Oct. 3, but altered it to apply only to counties experiencing high levels of community transmission.
“The emergence of the delta variant has led to a rapid acceleration of community transmission in the United States, putting more Americans at increased risk, especially if they are unvaccinated,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. “This moratorium is the right thing to do to keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings where COVID-19 spreads.”
In response, a group of real estate agencies asked a federal court judge in Washington, D.C., to block the extension, also claiming the agency was out of its jurisdiction. But U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich allowed the eviction freeze to continue due to a ruling by a U.S. Court of Appeals that kept the moratorium in place, which the Supreme Court did not reverse.
Now, some landlords have resorted to selling their property or delaying repairs, as an estimated collective $20 billion in back rent is owed to landlords across the country.
Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic Party chair, said it’s a two-edged sword.
“On one hand, landlords need to be paid, because they’ve got expenses themselves and they deserve to get their money,” she said. “Then on the other hand, if they put everybody out, you’re going to have a group of people – families included – out on the street. Our resources are already stretched to where we can’t take care of the homeless.”
Ross thinks keeping the moratorium in place is the right thing to do, but believes legislators and officials need to find a way to assist property owners.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, also called the situation a double-edged sword. He said he understand’s the plight of renters, but doesn’t think it’s fair for property owners who have payments of their own to make. However, he doesn’t think the eviction order falls under the purview of the CDC, and believes the federal government needs to hold off on dispersing more dollars after it spent trillions over the past year and a half.
“There’s help wanted signs all over Muskogee, Tahlequah and every city in the state of Oklahoma. If people want to work, they can work. So I don’t see a real excuse for extending the eviction declaration,” he said.
