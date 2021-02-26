POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Oklahoma Citizens’ Protection Act heads to full Senate

A bill to strengthen penalties for those who assault police officers, refuse orders, disperse, block or obstruct traffic on public highways or streets, or deface or destroy property during riots went to the full Senate on Thursday after it was passed by the Public Safety and Appropriations Committees.
The Oklahoma Citizens Protection Act was written by Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, to “clarify and strengthen penalties for those who commit crimes during violent riots.”
“Peaceful protest is a right under our Constitution, but this bill is about violent riots that put life and property at risk,” Weaver said. “SB 806 takes a reasonable approach by clarifying and strengthening specific penalties and emphasizing community service and restitution for damaged or destroyed property.”
Weaver said he believes this legislation is "a common sense approach aimed at holding those who commit crimes during riots more accountable,” but some feel the bill does not explain what protections the bill adds to law enforcement that does not already exist, including Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair.
“It’s still unclear why these laws are necessary. The DA didn’t have any issues controlling rioters before this legislation was proposed. This bill is a little suspect, because it protects everybody but the protester. We literally had someone run over in a protest, and they are looking to pass a bill that criminalizes blocking traffic. There is nothing that protects the participants. It looks like it is designed to have a chilling effect on free speech,” Barnes said.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton believes the bill may have been instigated by national conversations on rioting and the 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol, but he thinks the bill is designed to address local issues in Oklahoma.
“At the national level and the local level, we’ve had issues with riots. That has prompted some of the things that needed to be done to clarify the punishments for those who commit violence during protests,” said Pemberton.
Weaver, who has 30 years of experience in law enforcement, has a history of pushing legislation that is aimed at protecting police officers. Pemberton believes his expertise puts him in a position to lead this bill.
“This provides more enforcement for law enforcement. It clarifies some of that language. It ramps up conversation about what a riot is, and regarding unlawful assemblies,” he said.
He also believes it will pass the floor.
“I supported it yesterday, and I will support it on the floor,” said Pemberton.
While Barnes supports the protection of police officers, he is pessimistic that the bill would add meaningful protections for officers without hurting the rights of Oklahoma citizens. This is in large part because the law enhances the ability of law to define violent protesting.
In addition, he sees that the timing of a crime should not affect how it is prosecuted.
“There is an attempt to equate protesting with rioting, which can be a dishonest take on the situation," said Barnes. "By equating protesting with rioting, they are trying to claim that there is illegal nature to the act, which justifies the enhancing penalties. There’s no solid initial reason why this particular situation warrants enhanced penalties, other than equating that protesting means rioting.”
Other party leaders who were contacted for comment did not respond by press time.
