POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Parties differ on state control of election process

The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to proceed with arguing Moore v. Harper, which addresses the power of state legislatures to draw congressional districts.
Local Republican legislators contend it is the right of the legislatures to determine congressional districts, whereas some – including Democratic Party leaders – think some level of oversight would improve democracy within Oklahoma.
Oklahoma State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, is investigating the Supreme Court case to see how it will affect locals. He supports the position of his party, which allows legislators to determine congressional districts.
“I believe the impetus for this is the distrust of the federal government, especially in regard to federal elections,” said Pemberton. “As a states’ rights supporter, I feel elections and election integrity is under the jurisdiction of the states, not the federal government.”
In recent decades, Republicans have held a supermajority within the Oklahoma Legislature. Some argue that Republicans have gerrymandered congressional districts to give their party an unfair advantage. In the State Senate, Republicans hold 39 of 48 seats, or 81%, and in the House, Republicans hold 82 of 101 seats, or 81%.
In races for statewide offices, Oklahoma Republicans do not fare quite as well. In 2018, Gov. Kevin Stitt won 54% of the vote to Democrat Drew Edmondson’s 42%, and in 2016, U.S. Sen. James Lankford, a Republican, won 67% of the vote to Mike Workman’s 24%.
Lankford said Oklahomans should trust local legislators to draw district lines.
“Yes, locally elected officials represent their constituents and are sworn to promote their best interests in a democratic and representative manner," said Lankford. "Polls consistently show that Oklahomans trust their state governments much more than the federal government."
Dell Barnes, vice chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party, thinks a certain amount of power to draw lines must be divested from the Legislature to ensure fairness.
“State legislatures should not be altering election results. We need free and fair elections without fear of political trickery. Oklahoma election boards do a good job of protecting our processes, and I think there is no better control than when it is kept with those local officials,” said Barnes.
Last year, the North Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state legislature’s congressional map because it had been gerrymandered significantly enough to disparage historically marginalized populations. Barnes is concerned that Oklahoma maps could be similarly manipulated.
In a recent Saturday Facebook Forum, Daily Press readers were asked what they thought about Moore v. Harper and the potential of giving extended power to the state Legislature to determine the outcome of elections. A decision in favor could mean federal and state/local elections would be held separately, with separate ballots, and state legislatures could implement other means of controlling the outcomes of federal-level elections.
Cheryl Leeds is concerned that voting is currently hard and confusing, and that it is important for democracy to operate under free and fair elections.
“Free and fair elections cannot be upheld and maintained by majority partisan state legislative bodies, especially if the majority supports extremism, fascist ideologies and leaders who will not uphold and honor the laws of the country and the constitution. Until every member of the Republican party individually releases statements acknowledging the legitimacy of the 2020 election and condemning Trump's attempted coup to overthrow the 2020 election as sedition against our government, any election legislation by Republicans is dangerous, especially with fanatical Trump enablers within state governments,” said Leeds.
Patti Gulager believes the problem derives from too much power held by a single political party.
“I think most of this comes from one party wanting to control elections. Not a democracy for sure. It would be insightful to see what it would look like if the parties were reversed” she said.
Emails seeking comments were sent to the Cherokee County Republican Party, but a response was not returned before press time.
What you said
In a recent website poll, when asked whether they believe gerrymandering has unfairly affected statewide balloting, 39% said it absolutely has; 18% said it probably has; 16% said it probably has not; 22% said it definitely has not; and 5% were uncertain. The poll does not indicate political party of respondents
