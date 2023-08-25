Earlier this year, the number of registered voters shifted to the majority being Republicans instead of Democrats.
The statistics show that at the end of January 2023, Democrats numbered 10,611, Republicans at 10,653, independents tallied 4,463 and Libertarians were 251, said Whitney Malott at the Cherokee County Election Board. The number of Democrats at the end of July in Cherokee County tallied 10,564, Republicans at 10,931, independents number 4,766, and Libertarians come in at 271.
“In January, Cherokee County registered Republicans surpassed the number of registered Democrats for the first time in the history of Cherokee County,” said Carol Sneed-Jalbert, chair of the Cherokee County Republican Party.
According to Sneed-Jalbert, the new members credit this to their feeling that the Democrats are too liberal.
New Republicans have told Sneed-Jalbert that they want border security, a lower rate of inflation, and the right to bear arms. Most area Democrats want this, too, but at the national level, pundits and media have focused on the more extreme left wing of the party.
“They believe in local control and are against federal mandates, like wearing masks,” Sneed-Jalbert said of Republicans.
Participation in local events is one way the Republican Party strives to be more visible in the county, Sneed-Jalbert said. Monthly meetings are held the second Monday of each month at the Armory building. Speakers are invited and Sneed-Jalbert said all are welcome to attend.
Apathy could be a big factor that keeps people from becoming involved in politics and joining a political party, said Yolette Ross, chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party.
“We live in a red state, and I think the biggest challenge is people say, ‘Why bother [to join either party],’” Ross said. “The county and the state can become blue again, or at least purple, but it takes time, one brick at a time.”
Ross believes the issues that could eventually take Oklahoma into the purple zone is the fight for women’s reproductive rights, and the acceptance of LGBTQ+ individuals.
“[One other thing], it looks like [government] may try to start dictating contraception,” said Ross. “Those are the issues we need to address. Women’s reproduction rights, the LGBTQ+ community and ensuring their rights and safety, and [fighting against] domestic violence.”
Ross said there is an issue with homelessness in the community, and what the Democratic Party wants to do to help is have mini food drives. Last month, the party donated to the Christian Action Relief and Education Pantry on Oak Street.
“We want to make that a monthly thing, and next month, we are going to do the Day Center,” Ross.said.
Ross spoke of the issue of raising awareness on climate change, in light of the topic’s being brought up and answered by candidates in the Republican primary at the debate on Aug. 23.
“[We need to address this by] making people more aware that it is a real thing,” Ross said. “A lot of people don’t believe in the science that it’s a real issue. I think that’s where we need to begin.”
In response to the question of what can the party do differently in light of all the discussions from scientists that global warming is real, Ross spoke to the evidence that climate change is happening quickly.
“In the last 10 years, [the climate] has changed considerably, with storms, tornadoes, and the high temperatures,” Ross said.
Monthly meetings of the Cherokee County Democrat Party are the first Tuesday of the month at the Armory building. Post-COVID participation has increased, said Ross. This year, more young college-age people are attending, Ross said.
“One young man who came has since been elected the affirmative action officer, and he goes to NSU, and he has brought friends,” Ross said. “And that’s what we need because we have been mostly middle-age and senior citizens.”
The perspective will change with the young adults beginning to take more action, Ross said.
“They will bring their ideas and will mix with the ‘old guard’ and we can come upon a path that will hopefully lead us to purple,” Ross said. “I think that’s where we need to start as we aren’t going to go blue right away, so if we can taint the red…” Ross said.
Shannon Grimes, Libertarian Party chair, was unable to respond by press time, but locally, that party is growing.
