Many local residents have said they don’t agree with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s recent vetoes on legislation to extend compacts with the state’s tribal nations.
At the end of May, Stitt vetoed two bills that would have granted one-year extensions on the state’s tobacco and motor vehicle licensing and registration compacts.
In his veto message, Still said Senate Bill 26x, which would have extended the tobacco tax compacts, amounts to a circumvention of his authority to negotiates compacts and is not in Oklahoma’s best interests.
“As enacted, Senate Bill 26x would rubberstamp pre-McGirt compacts containing the very language five of the state’s 38 federally recognized tribes have relied upon to challenge, in Stroble v. Oklahoma Tax Commission, the state’s right to collect income tax within its territory. Although I believe the tribes’ arguments in Stroble are without merit, to legislate as though at least those few tribes are not prepared to lodge the same argument in the tobacco tax context – and likely elsewhere – is, at best, unwise,” Stitt wrote.
In regard to House Bill 1005x, Still said the legislation seeks to extend the motor vehicle licensing compact without any regard for whether the decade-old agreement is a fair deal for the state’s moving forward.
Several of these compact renewals are set to expire Dec. 31, and lawmakers are considering a special session to override the vetoes.
District 9 State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, shared his thoughts on the vetos.
“I think it was a poor decision by the governor to veto both of those measures. We are planning a special session to override both of these vetoes in the next few weeks,” said Pemberton.
Pemberton said his is a “yes” vote on the overrides.
In a statement to CNHI in May, Chuck Hoskin Jr., Cherokee Nation principal chief, said Stitt has already allowed numerous compacts to expire, forfeiting millions of dollars and setting back tribal relations. He said if the compacts aren’t extended, Oklahoma will lose out on stable revenue streams, and costly lawsuits and business disruptions will result.
“Much like when Gov. Stitt allowed hunting and fishing compacts to expire, tribes would respond by exerting our sovereignty, without intergovernmental cooperation,” said Hoskin. “But Cherokee Nation would much rather continue building up education, public safety, roads, and jobs in Northeast Oklahoma, not divert our focus to confrontation and litigation.”
During a June 3 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked their opinion of the Stitt’s vetos, whether tribes should just pull from the compacts and stop sharing their revenue, and if the Legislature should reconvene to override the vetoes.
“Stitt doesn’t know much about anything,” said Tahlequah resident Prissy England Been.
Area resident Brent Been, who is also a columnist for the TDP, said he would not want to see the state of Oklahoma lose millions in compact revenue and doesn’t think the tribes would want this to happen, either.
“While the tribes are sovereign, all of Oklahoma benefits from the shared revenue from tobacco and vehicle registration,” said Brent.
Brent said Stitt needs to cease with this “reckless retaliatory method of governing,” as it’s not good for the state or the tribal nations.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, did not respond to a request for comment until after press time.
What you said
In a website poll, TDP asked readers to choose the statement that most closely aligned with their thoughts on Gov. Stitt’s vetoes. Almost 37% said, “Since they can legally do so, tribes should simply move forward and not give Oklahoma any money from these sales”; 30% said, “Stitt should stay with the current arrangement with tribes to benefit both them and the state”; 23.3% said, “Stitt should hold firm and insist the tribes pay more money, even if it ultimately costs the state”; and 10% said, “The Legislature should override the veto and hope a deal can be struck.”
