POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Petition seeks to change way legislative districts are drawn

A group is attempting to change the redistricting process in Oklahoma to what members believe will be a more equitable balance among counties.
The coalition People Not Politicians filed a petition this week in an effort to ask voters to decide. Currently, the Oklahoma Legislature draws the congressional and state legislative boundaries every 10 years. The coalition wants to change it so a panel of nine redraw the districts. It would be made up of three people from the state’s largest political party, three from the next largest, and three who are affiliated with neither party.
State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, said any new process would be better than what the state has now, and calls for an independent commission to draw district lines.
“If you don’t, you have gerrymandering,” said Meredith. “That’s what we have now. If you look at the late Sen. Jim Wilson, in the last two years of his term in the Senate, he didn’t even live in his own district, because they cut him plumb out of it. That’s not right. Just because you control a party doesn’t mean you should be able to control a district, too. it needs to be independent and everyone’s voice needs to be heard.”
Gerrymandering is the practice of manipulating boundaries of an electoral constituency to favor one party or class. It is this practice the coalition and others are hoping to be free of.
As the 2020 U.S. Census comes to a finish, the Legislature will use the data to draw new district lines. Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the data will play an important role when the Legislature redraws lines next year. He has condemned the group’s petition as an attempt by "liberals" to gain a political edge.
“The whole idea that redistricting in Oklahoma is broken is a made-up narrative from out-of-state liberals looking to turn Oklahoma into the next California,” Treat said. “Democrats never complained about redistricting until Republicans were in charge. Their complaints now are a totally transparent attempt by liberals and progressives to try and gain a political edge in Oklahoma.”
The coalition originally filed the petition to be on the 2020 ballot, but removed it in July because of limited time to collect signatures. Now that it’s been refiled, the group hopes to have it on the 2022 ballot, which would require 178,000 signatures. If voters pass the petition, the commission would redraw the district lines, which could go into affect in 2024.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he doesn’t think the process needs changing.
“When the Democratic Party was in control of both the House and the Senate in Oklahoma City, they didn’t have a problem with it,” he said. “The Republicans are now in control, so now you see petitions being filed to change it. If it’s good enough for the Democrats for decades, it’s good enough for Republicans in the decades to come, as far as I’m concerned.”
Cherokee County Democratic Party Vice Chair Dell Barnes said the question of whether the process should be changed is a tough one.
“On one hand, the feeling is legislative bodies have not responsibly handled redistricting, but the proposal would basically encode partisan processes into districting,” he said. “So, sometimes a new process will seem more fair and sometimes less fair. I think a key to fairness is to implement decision-making at a level higher than simple majority.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.