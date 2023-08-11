Most local residents seem to think former President Donald Trump should not be pardoned if he is convicted of the various charges he faces.
Trump is facing dozens of criminal charges in three cases: one in Florida for allegedly mishandling classified documents; one in New York for his alleged role in hush money payments; and another for attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
In response, several 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls have pledged to pardon Trump if he is charged – and if they are elected.
District 9 State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said it is within the president’s constitutional right to pardon anyone he or she chooses.
“I am not aware of any specific conditions to do so. I believe conditions would be set by the sitting president,” said Pemberton. “Whatever decisions are made in the future will be scrutinized by either the left or right.”
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, was on vacation this week and unavailable to comment.
Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic Party chair, said the entire world watched as Trump supporters took to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which Trump incited with a speech. Ross said Trump’s actions are unforgivable and he has shown no remorse.
“I don’t think he deserves a pardon,” said Ross.
Shannon Grimes, Cherokee County Libertarian Party chair, had said he would try to comment but was unable to respond before press time.
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Carol Sneed-Jalbert was contacted for comment but did not return a response before press time.
During an Aug. 5 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked if they thought the next president should pardon Trump, if he is convicted, and under what conditions.
Tahlequah resident Thomas Goingsnake Stopp said Trump should not be pardoned.
“He is an citizen of the United States and a former president that lost his title of president,” said Stopp.
Area residents Kay Casady and Matthew Davis both said the next president should not pardon Trump.
Two respondents said Trump had done nothing wrong, that the investigations constitute a “witch hunt,” and that there would be no need for a pardon.
What you said
In a website poll, TDP asked readers if Trump should be pardoned by the next president, including himself, if he is convicted of any crimes. Almost 62% said, “Absolutely not; he should be held to a higher standard”; 23.3% said, “Absolutely, regardless of the crime(s)”; 9.3% said, “No, unless they are very minor and the evidence seems sketchy”; 4.7% said, “Yes, but not if there are several and they are serious”; and 1.2% were undecided.
