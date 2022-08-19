POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Public, candidates want to do more for teachers

Two independent investigative journalism entities – Oklahoma Watch and The Frontier – recently reported that Gov. Kevin Stitt is withholding $18 million in federal coronavirus relief aid allocated for education. Many Cherokee County residents want to see dollars used appropriately and want to find solutions to solve the teacher shortage.
Charles Arnall, a Democrat running for the Oklahoma House of Representatives, District 4, has spent 35 years in education. Formerly a middle school principal in Chouteau, he returned to the classroom last year so he could better witness first-hand the kinds of challenges teachers face. Currently, he teaches math at Grand View School.
“Education has changed significantly in the last 20 years, and it is a lot harder now than ever to be a teacher. Between teaching, class prep, filing reports, lunch duty, recess duty, after-school responsibilities, including after-school duties, including parent-teacher nights, teachers are getting burnt out,” said Arnall.
He said it isn’t uncommon for young teachers to leave the vocation due to stress. One major challenge is that teachers do not have adequate time to prepare lessons, and they aren’t spending as much time with students because they need to make time to file reports.
“It would be great if we could hire staff who are in charge of helping teachers do their paperwork and reports. One aide per four or five classrooms would do,” said Arnall.
He believes more recess and lunch aides would allow teachers a much-needed reprieve from work.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said it is important to support teachers. He said the Oklahoma Legislature has made strides to narrow the wage gap between Oklahoma and other states. In 2018, lawmakers passed a bill that increased teacher salaries, yet teacher shortages continue to abound throughout the state.
“It would be a good idea to raise teacher salaries, especially for those who have taught for two or three years. We want to give them an incentive to stay in the field,” said Culver.
He also recommended paying for moving expenses for teachers who live out of state, as has been done in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Dell Barnes, vice chair of the Cherokee Democratic Party, said that despite recent wage increases, teachers still experience below-average compensation.
“Educators are not lining up to teach in Oklahoma for low pay and an aggressive government that is working against public schools in the state,” he said. “The governor and the Legislature need to prioritize funding education and they should cease their attacks on curriculum and school districts.”
Barnes referred to HB 1775, signed into law in May 2021, which many have criticized as a ubiquitous attempt to ban the teaching of many topics relating to race, while not specifically referring to critical race theory, which is not typically taught in secondary or elementary schools.
In a Daily Press Saturday Forum on Aug. 13, readers were asked what could be done to resolve the teacher shortage.
Brent T. Been, an educator at Grand View and TDP columnist, said it is important to repeal bills like HB 1775.
"The Tulsa School district was recently hit with accreditation with warning over some silly violation of this state House bill, which is nothing but a continuation of ridiculous Republican culture wars. This does not make Oklahoma a very attractive state regarding retaining the number of teachers in Oklahoma," said Been. "Why is the GOP in Oklahoma so interested in punitive measures, as opposed to improving public schools? Arbitrary and draconian laws like this on the state statutes are only hamstringing public education."
Cathy Cott agrees.
"Stop threatening to revoke teachers' certifications for teaching the truth about historical events. Stop forcing your religious tenets on public school systems. Repeal HB 1775. Stop treating educators like they're the enemy. Stop blaming teachers for every failing of the Oklahoma State Education System. The Legislature and governors of Oklahoma have been gutting public education for at least 12 years. A mechanic can't repair an engine without proper tools. Teachers can't teach children without the proper tools, either. Why would anyone want to be a teacher in Oklahoma?" she said.
Cheryl Leeds thinks teachers deserve a pay raise.
"Teachers should be paid the same hourly rate as psychiatrists and therapists – $75-175 per hour. The disrespect shown to Oklahoma teachers by Oklahoma legislators is disgusting," said Leeds.
Tracy Norwood thinks Oklahoma could bulk up educators' pension plans.
"Bonuses are great, but how about eliminating taxes on out-of-state pensions for those who want to come to Oklahoma to teach? Much better incentive," said Norwood.
The Cherokee County Republican Party was contacted for comment, but did not respond before press time.
What you said
In a TDP poll, readers were asked if they believe the Legislature should do more to encourage teachers to become teachers or stay in Oklahoma. Seventy-four percent said it absolutely should do more, 11% said it probably should do more, 11% said it absolutely should not do more, and 4% said it probably should not do more.
