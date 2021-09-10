POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Regional politicians oppose Biden vaccine mandate

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require large companies and health care facilities that receive federal dollars to have all their employees vaccinated, spurring resistance from Oklahoma officials.
The rule would reportedly require companies with 100 or more employees to ensure all of its workforce is vaccinated for COVID-19, or show a negative test at least once a week. Meanwhile, employees at health facilities that receive Medicaid and Medicare funding would also be required to receive the vaccination, without an option to test out.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has said there will be no government vaccine mandates as long as he is governor. Attorney General John O'Connor has indicated he will file a lawsuit to fight the executive order, and Republican lawmakers have deemed Biden's initiative as unconstitutional.
Sen. James Lankford, R-OK, said Thursday that everyone should be able to choose whether to get vaccinated.
"The Biden proposal ignores the natural immunity millions of Americans have because they have recovered from COVID and the millions of other Americans who do not want to be forced to take a vaccine for a multitude of personal, religious and medical reasons," Lankford said.
State Democrats have shifted the blame to Republicans, though. House Rep. Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said Biden "showed us that there are leaders in America who don't believe COVID has to be our 'new normal.'"
"In response, Oklahoma's Republican leadership that has been silent on COVID since March finally spoke up - not in support of the life-saving action, but against it," Virgin said. "I understand that nobody likes a mandate, but if Republicans want to find someone to blame for the president's actions, they should look in the mirror."
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, called Biden's order an overreach of personal rights and personal choice, and he doesn't think it will fly in Oklahoma.
"I don't know what the next step would be, but I don't think the state of Oklahoma wants somebody telling us what we can and can't do," he said.
Oklahoma's AG is not the only one with plans to sue the Biden administration. The Republican National Committee said it will fight the vaccine mandates in the courts. Cherokee County Democratic Party Chair Yolette Ross said it's a fight the state should stay out of.
"I think it's a good thing. We've got to do something to jump-start people to get vaccinated. I don't look at it as we're living in some authoritarian country," Ross said. "This is something that's necessary. It's not a dictator telling us what to do. It's someone with a little bit of science behind him telling us what we should do, and hopefully, it will help ease the pain we are suffering."
Some large companies have already required workers to receive the COVID vaccine, but the executive order is likely to receive pushback from big business, too. While Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes is not on board with most state spending, he said the state taking steps to stand up to Biden in court is appropriate, and he doesn't think the order will hold up in legal proceedings.
"The part about mandating, the president has zero constitutional authority to do that whatsoever," Grimes said. "That's legislating, and even a legislature doesn't have authority to do that, much less a president with an executive order. Whether or not you're for the vaccines, you've got to draw lines on what's appropriate, or the next guy is going to come along and do other things you don't like that they're not supposed to do."
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, thinks the battle over the vaccine mandate will drag out through the courts for some time, and said a ruling could even come after a new a president has taken office. Until then, he doesn't expect to see many companies comply with the order right away.
"I don't think you're going to see anybody jump out and start sending their employees memos saying we're starting vaccinations Monday," he said. "You can still choose to test if you want, but it's still an inconvenience and cost to either the business owner or individual, which I still think is an infringement on people's rights."
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen did not return media inquiries by press time.
