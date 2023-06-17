In light of a recent slew of endorsements for president, local residents are on the fence about whether politicians should making them.
Several Republicans have already thrown their hats in the ring for 2024. Already announced are former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and others who are less well-known.
As announcements have come in, so have endorsements. In the Oklahoma legislature, 20 state senators and representatives announced their official endorsement of DeSantis on June 7, among them District 14 State Rep. Chris Sneed – who represents Hulbert, among other areas – and State Rep. Jon Echols, majority leader of the Oklahoma House.
“We need a two-term president to unwind the unconstitutional and disastrous polices out of Washington, D.C., that has bolstered the federal government’s power to pick winners and losers across America,” said Echols in the June 7 press release. “Ron DeSantis has the courageous vision and the fighting power to give Oklahomans representation of our conservative cause for eight years, and I am confident he can deliver the election victory we need.”
However, a recent SoonerPoll shows many Oklahoma Republicans may not agree. It revealed that despite any preponderance of evidence, Trump should not be indicted. Various polls also put Trump considerably in front of DeSantis for the nomination.
Sneed did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
On June 10, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt became DeSantis’ first GOP gubernatorial endorsement.
District 9 State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he has no plans to endorse a candidate at this time.
“I believe anyone, politician or otherwise, has the right to endorse or not endorse the candidate of their choosing,” said Pemberton.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said he has not endorsed anyone for president, either.
“The way I see it, it’s way early,” said Culver. “As far as politicians [making endorsements,] everyone has their opinion and can do what they think is best.”
During a June 10 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked what they thought of the recent endorsements and whether politicians at the state level should weigh in on presidential candidates.
Area resident Betty Eden-Lowrey said she’d be happy with pretty much anyone over DeSantis.
“I really don’t think our state officials should be campaigning for presidential candidates if they can’t even get our state in order,” said Eden-Lowrey.
Eric Swanson said it’s the prerogative of state-level politicians on whether they choose to endorse presidential candidates.
“However, a lawmaker’s endorsement has never influenced my decision on which candidate to support,” said Swanson.
In reference to 2nd District Congressman Josh Brecheen’s and Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s recent endorsements of Trump for president, area resident Kay Casady said that “their bootlicking was embarrassing.”
What you said
In a website poll, TDP asked readers if they thought state-level politicians should endorse candidates seeking the presidential nomination for their party. About 35% said absolutely; 29.2% said absolutely not; 18.8% said probably not; 12.5% said probably; and 4.2% were uncertain.
