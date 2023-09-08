Area residents are struggling with the learning curve on Tahlequah’s new roundabout south of town, which is not fully complete but is open for use.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s last update, on Aug. 25, announced the roundabout would be fully open ahead of the Labor Day weekend and Cherokee National Holiday.
Assistant Police Chief Steve Young said that since the official opening, only two accidents have been reported, and neither one was serious.
“Once the striping is done and people learn to navigate it, I think they will be all right with it,” said Young.
In the tips on navigating the roundabout offered by ODOT, one states it is especially important to slow down when approaching the roundabout.
Be ready to yield, ODOT says. Traffic already in the roundabout has the right-of-way, regardless of which lane a vehicle is in.
Many drivers are avoiding the roundabout by detouring through Park Hill Road and Stick Ross Mountain Road.
ODOT Public Information Officer T.J. Gerlach said the large vehicles in the roundabout on Friday were striping the lanes. Gerlach said that anecdotally, most of the accidents that have occurred are fender-benders.
In the Saturday Forum on the TDP Facebook page, readers were asked if the new roundabout south of Tahlequah is a positive feature for the community.
Tahlequah resident Jane Lawrence said when she passed through, there were cars stopped in the roundabout and one car tried to back up.
“In Massachusetts, there are signs well in advance of the roundabouts indicating which lane you should be in for where you want to go,” said Lawrence. “Eventually, most people will figure it out, but now, it’s not particularly safe.”
Tyler L. Teague, of Tulsa, encouraged Tahlequah residents to stop complaining and accept that the roundabout will become a routine part of daily life.
“Infrastructural advancement begets population growth,” said Teague. “Cherokee County has, quietly yet steadily, increased in population over the course of this past decade. I believe many citizens are failing to accept this growth, and many resort to simply complaining.”
Manuel Reyes, a resident of Tahlequah, believes Park Hill Road needs attention, and thinks speed bumps need to be added.
“There’s no reason for people to drive 50 plus through here,” said Reyes.
Many residents believe the roundabout is a total waste of money, especially for a town the size of Tahlequah.
“I have high hopes for the circle; however, I don’t have a lot of faith in drivers,” said Merissa Mae Bogle, of Tahlequah. “I’ve used it a few times and have almost been T-boned because someone didn’t yield or know how to merge and someone came to a complete stop at the yield sign when the way was clear to go.”
Those who love the roundabout say they have used them in lots of places, including Europe and the Caribbean, and find them efficient.
“I like the roundabout. I think we need a mega roundabout at the intersection by Walmart and Reasor’s [Foods], and another at the intersection of Downing and the Bypass,” said LaShay Barnes, of Fort Gibson. “I’m not detouring and I won’t. I learned how to use roundabouts in [the] Caribbean nations [that] still use the British driving systems.”
Pam Wemhaner, a resident of Gore, thinks they are engineering marvels that just take a bit of getting used to.
“Unfortunately, I’ve noticed so many Oklahomans don’t even know how to merge onto an interstate properly and nearly come to a stop instead of speeding up to meet the flow of traffic,” said Wemhaner.
Roundabouts require this same skill, said Wemhaner, of matching speed to the flow.
“When timid drivers get scared they slow or stop,” said Wemhaner. “This is not how to make a roundabout efficient.”
Many respondents talked about the poor signage and the lanes not being clearly marked.
“Not much thought went into the signage,” said Stacey Matlock. “Yield signs are too high in the air and the highway signs should be placed before you need to be in the proper lane.”
One Tahlequah resident, Kevin Stretch, summed up what is needed by area residents: “Relax, it’s great. Everyone will be fine.”
Another, Carla Fallen, of Tahlequah, had just the opposite response.
“Should have left it the way it was,” said Fallen.
What you said
In a Daily Press website poll, 31% of respondents voted the roundabout is absolutely a positive; 28% said absolutely not. Those voting not especially a positive tallied 17%, and 15% are undecided.
Commented
