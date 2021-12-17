POLITICAL ROUNDUP: SCOTUS mulling McGirt rehearing causes kerfuffle

It’s been a year and a half since the Supreme Court issued its McGirt ruling, which as a result reverted much of Oklahoma to its reservation status, and altered the landscape of criminal jurisdiction in the state.
Now, the high court is preparing to consider whether to rehear the case, after the state filed a number of petitions to have McGirt overturned, or at least limited. The court set a date for Jan. 7, 2021, to consider the state’s petitions, which could mark a critical moment in the battle between Gov. Kevin Stitt and Native American tribes.
Stitt has been vocal in his opposition of the court’s initial ruling, which held that the Muscogee Nation’s reservation was never disestablished. Subsequent proceedings found the same to be true for the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Seminole and Quapaw nations, effectively moving the authority to prosecute crimes involving Natives under federal and tribal governments.
The governor has called the decision a “public safety nightmare,” and claims the state is being torn into pieces. So the state’s push to have the court reverse McGirt comes as no surprise to state lawmakers and tribal officials, since it's not too long after a court battle over whether gaming compacts between the state and tribes had expired. Most recently, Stitt decided not to renew the hunting and fishing compacts for the Cherokee and Choctaw nations.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he wasn’t caught off guard by the governor’s attempt at overturning the landmark decision, but added that it hasn’t been conducive to a healthy relationship.
“They’ve been on different ends of the spectrum ever since the [gaming compacts], and it’s never changed,” he said. “It’s not helping the relationship between the tribes and the legislative body, or the state of Oklahoma. So we’ve got to start working together, somehow.”
There has been a change to the Supreme Court since the McGirt ruling was made. Justice Amy Coney Barrett was appointed by former President Donald Trump after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Still, Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill said there is no reason for the court to honor “a transparently political request to review the recent decision in McGirt.”
“The Cherokee Nation will continue to provide a blanket of protection on our reservation lands and has already expanded our criminal justice system at record speed,” Hill said. “We have hired new staff, signed agreements with municipalities, and have already filed nearly 3,000 cases in our Cherokee Nation District Court. We will continue to uphold our obligations under our treaties and protect all citizens. Oklahomans have already tired of the governor's insistence on wasting time and state resources fighting with Indian tribes when he could be working with them. We hope the U.S. Supreme Court will once again reject efforts to undermine tribal sovereignty, and that the governor will finally join the tribe’s efforts to keep Oklahomans safe.”
The courts have determined it would have taken an act of Congress to disestablish the reservations in Oklahoma, as they were part of treaties with the federal government. Tribal officials like Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. have said for years now that the U.S. should be a country that keeps its promises, and asserted that the state has been acting illegally outside of its jurisdiction for more than a century.
And while the change in criminal jurisdiction has created legal hurdles for state, federal and tribal prosecutors, Hoskin said the work done to address gaps and bolster criminal justice systems has shown that tribes and the feds are up to the task.
“Unfortunately, the governor and the attorney general of Oklahoma have chosen not to join these efforts, but to once again seek to undermine cooperation by attempting to overturn the Supreme Court’s ruling,” Hoskin said. “They have made clear this was never about protecting victims or stopping crime, but simply advancing an anti-Indian political agenda. The governor has never attempted to cooperate with the tribes to protect all Oklahomans. It is perfectly clear that it has always been his intent to destroy Oklahoma’s reservations and the sovereignty of Oklahoma tribes, no matter what the cost might be. Gov. Stitt is on the wrong side of history.”
Legal experts have argued it’s unusual for the Supreme Court to reconsider such a landmark decision so soon after it was made. Also, the court receives thousands of petitions each year, and typically grants fewer than 100. But during this year’s legislative session, state lawmakers put additional funding in the state AG’s coffers to “push back against federal overreach and represent the state in legal challenges association with the McGirt case.”
Cherokee County Libertarian Party Shannon Grimes said regardless of whether people agree with the state’s pursuit to reverse course, petitioning the high court to overturn the decision as soon as possible is the right move – from Stitt’s standpoint. However, he said it’s more of an issue for Congress to handle, but senators and representatives don’t want to take a political hit.
“It’s a federal issue, because it’s something established at the federal level with the tribes,” he said. “None of [Congress] have the wherewithal, the intestinal fortitude, or the financial or political interest in stepping in, one way or another. They’re going to leave the states to fight it out, because nowhere in this conversation is anybody is talking about [how] all of it can be settled with a simple congressional vote, on the matter of the reservations.”
As for relations between the state and tribes, correspondence has deteriorated. According to The Oklahoman, the governor and tribal leaders haven’t met in person since February.
Cherokee County Democratic Party Chair Yolette Ross said she hopes the state and tribes will find some cooperation, should the Supreme Court decide not to rehear the case. She also doesn’t favor the state pursuing the appeals, until Congress decides to take action.
“If Congress is not acting to do it, I don’t see why the state should pursue it, and [should] leave it as is, until such time that Congress decides to take it up,” she said. “The sovereignty of the tribes should remain as is, and the state should not be getting involved.”
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen and State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, did not return phone calls by press time.
