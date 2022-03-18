POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Senator eyeing goal of charter school accountability

An audit released in 2021 indicated Epic Charter Schools misappropriated millions of dollars, and legislators are taking action to prevent a repeat.
Even before the pandemic, in 2019, the school district was accused of enrolling “ghost” students to boost its numbers so administrators could justify taking more money from the state. In May 2021, Epic Charter Schools ended its 10-year relationship with the for-profit management company, Epic Youth Services, led by founders David Chaney and Ben Harris, who made off with millions of taxpayer dollars.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, author of the Senate version of House Bill 3643, which will provide greater transparency requirements for state funds appropriated to virtual charter school governing boards that contract with educational management organizations.
“Epic Charter Schools was run through an LLC. The bill is to make sure that in the future, we can see where all the taxpayer dollars are going when they get to virtual schools,” said Pemberton.
House Bills 3644 and 3645 will also address transparency as it relates to virtual charter schools.
“I don’t believe in for-profit charter schools. Epic had a private management entity, and that’s where the money came from that we can’t account for, and lawsuits were filed. I don’t think at this point we can find where that $60 million that money went,” said Pemberton.
He said he believes that all virtual charter schools should have a nonprofit structure.
"When it was passed 10 years ago, some people didn’t seem to have a problem with a for-profit model,” said Pemberton. “If you are trying to increase your profits, you need to cut corners to make money somewhere. You are getting your dollars from the kids you have on the rolls. The focus of Epic was recruiting, and the quality of education was not a priority.”
Pemberton believes there is a purpose for virtual students, and that many in Oklahoma can thrive in a digital space. Many studies indicate that for the most part, kids perform best in brick-and-mortar buildings with in-person instruction.
“Ten years ago, we made a for-profit model for a charter school. In hindsight, you see all the issues they had. There are $10 million that went to administrative costs that were not actually administrative costs, and hopefully we learned our lessons,” he said.
Pemberton noted that Epic Charter Schools could not boast a high graduation rate or impressive test scores. Amid the pandemic, it will be difficult to assess whether that is because students received a substandard education, or whether it is because the pandemic drove all test scores down. He thinks the school system’s split with its management company was a good move, and that current bills will help Oklahoma to keep virtual schools accountable.
“They [Epic] are making strides to make sure they are doing things better,” he said.
Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic vice chair, and State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, did not respond by press time.
