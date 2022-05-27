Reports are indicating that on May 24, the active shooter who gunned down 19 children and two staff members at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, walked through a door that had been propped open. Other reports speculate the shooter had been in the building for an hour before a Border Control agent took him out.
This incident, which followed the Buffalo, New York, incident just a few weeks ago, wherein a shooter targeted a supermarket in a Black neighborhood, has many – including political leaders – asking what can be done to prevent mass shootings, which are common in the U.S.
School shootings are unique here. According to a report distributed by World Population Review, the U.S. has experienced 288 school shootings, followed by Mexico, eight; South Africa, six; India, five; Nigeria, four; Pakistan, four; and Afghanistan, three. Only 12 other countries have experienced one or two school shootings.
Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic chair, felt baffled by the number of school shootings the U.S. has had, when compared to other countries.
“That’s disheartening. I have no words,” she said.
Her response is representative of most in the community who struggle to grasp how American institutions fail to protect school children from bullets entering their bodies.
“I understand that we have Second Amendment rights, but I don’t think our forefathers could foresee the advent of assault weapons,” said Ross. “They are designed to kill as many people [as possible] in a matter of seconds. As far as a solution, it doesn’t appear our Congress is doing much about gun control. They are set on sending thoughts and prayers, rather than meaningful solutions.”
She recommended what many have termed “common sense” gun reform, which includes banning high-capacity magazines, as well as implementing universal background checks and waiting periods. She also said some states, such as New York, have red flag laws, but that didn’t prevent Buffalo shooter Payton S. Gendron from acquiring arms.
“We have to do something. It is obscene what is going on. We care more about guns than we do about our babies. That’s what really hits. It’s not just about the kids who died, but the kids who did survive are going to be scarred for life,” said Ross.
Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic vice chair, said preserving Second Amendment rights in the United States is being threatened by the gun lobby.
“The citizens of our communities, schools, and households are at peril and need to use their collective voice to fight the irresponsibility of the system that continues to allow nearly anyone to keep getting weapons and murdering our children and neighbors,” said Barnes. “Nothing will change until responsible gun owners stand up for the Second Amendment by passing policies that will address the epidemic of these shootings.”
He said Americans ought to have the right to attend church, go to school, stay at home, and visit public places without feeling the threat of gun violence.
“The misuse of the Second Amendment by unpatriotic and murderous radicals should have never been a threat to the other several rights protected by the constitution and laws of this nation, but here we are, in the crosshairs,” said Barnes.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he isn’t quite sure what can be done about lowering the rate of deaths at schools. Pemberton himself is a retired educator.
“I wish I had the answer to the first part of this million-dollar question that haunts all Americans. What creates sociopathic and psychotic behavior of this nature is rooted in an escalating mental health crisis in the United States, which has only grown worse over the past few decades,” said Pemberton.
He said mental health has taken a back seat in the U.S., as violence has escalated.
“Why these suicidal lunatics choose to attack schools and take innocent children to their graves with them, only God knows. We can, however, concentrate on improving mental health outcomes through legislation such as HB 4106, which I authored, passed this session, and was signed into law last week,” said Pemberton.
HB 4106 requires schools, the State Department of Education, and the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to partner and develop protocols, contracts, treatment referrals and staff training to address students in mental health crises.
“Since almost all school shootings are conducted by young males, many school-age, hopefully we will be able to identify and treat potential perpetrators before a school shooting happens,” said Pemberton.
The bill will also instate measures to better secure school facilities with single access points, armed security, buzz-in and automatic locking systems, limiting all other entrance/exit points, possible training and arming of select anonymous staff, mandating lock down procedures and conducting active shooter drills.
“Protecting our children must be job one, without regard to effort or cost,” said Pemberton.
Emails were sent to the Cherokee County Republican Party leadership, but responses were not returned before press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.