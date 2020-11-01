POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Some expect battle before transfer of power

Only one candidate can win the 2020 presidential election, so emotions are high for Americans who have invested their attention in the contentious race.
States are already seeing large voter turnouts. In Texas, early voting numbers have surpassed the state's total turnout for the 2016 election. At the Cherokee County Election Board, people waited in line for over an hour the first two days of early voting to cast their ballots - a reality that highlights the care citizens are showing for this year's election.
With so many people focused on the outcome, cities and police departments across the country are preparing for protests after Election Day. Protect The Results, a coalition made up of more than 100 groups across the country, claim it is ready to mobilize if President Donald Trump undermines the results of the election.
Meanwhile, Trump has not fully committed to a peaceful transfer of power, leaving people to wonder what kind of fallout will result after the votes are counted.
"I expect there will be a relatively peaceful transfer of the power of aggression," said Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes. "Partisans are going to partisan, though. No matter who wins, there will be one side of the other with complaints, concerns, worries, and conspiracies about the outcome."
So far, more than 200 election-related federal lawsuits have been filed this year. In some courts, voting rights advocates have won decisions to expand access to absentee ballots and the deadlines to have them counted. In other courts, the president's lawyers have successfully argued decisions to block mail-in voting and limit ballot drop-off boxes. And according to numerous legal experts, the litigation is expected to continue after the polls close Tuesday.
Former Tahlequah Mayor Jason Nichols, who is currently Oklahoma District 2 Democratic Part chair, said that while there could be some arguing over the results in some states if the results are close on Nov. 3, he doesn't see the president attempting to physically remain in the White House once the victor has been confirmed.
Taking arguments to the courts, however, he thinks is likely.
"It's hard to choose which state over which issue, but I can't help but think that one side or the other is going to have an issue with a decision by a secretary of state or something that results in some votes being thrown out that shouldn't have been, or counted that shouldn't have been, in their opinion," said Nichols. "The stakes are so high. The litigiousness is going to be in overdrive, and both sides will probably go to the mat on it. But it's got to be settled pretty soon. The Electoral College meets that first part of December."
The aftermath of the 2016 election saw thousands of people protesting the results. Cherokee County Democratic Party Vice Chair Dell Barnes said the president will have no choice but to leave office if he loses, but a Democratic loss would look and feel like 2016 all over again.
"I think there will be protests, regardless of the outcome of the election," said Barnes. "My biggest concern is that voters return to complacency following the election and don't achieve lasting improvements for the people of America - including the environment, the economy and our infrastructure."
Cherokee County Young Republicans Chair Justin Kennedy could not be reached by press time, and Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen said he did not have time to answer inquiries by press time.
A recent poll conducted by the Tahlequah Daily Press indicated that about 60 percent respondents expected some litigation or other contentious activities from the Trump camp if he does not win reelection. About a quarter anticipated challenges from Democrats if Biden loses. The rest were undecided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.