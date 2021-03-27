A bill that has made it through the state Senate would make it illegal for Oklahomans to post personal information online about law enforcement officers, to online sites.
The legislation has been characterized as an "anti-doxing" measure to keep officers safe and ensure they are not harassed or stalked as a result of a posting. However, Democratic lawmakers and others are concerned the bill could cause a gap in transparency.
"Doxing" is using the internet to research and post documents or other material to intimidate, attack or harass an individual. The author, State Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, said this harassment could put officers or their families in danger.
"Whether someone is a police officer, deputy, trooper or an undercover agent for the Bureau of Narcotics, they know there's a risk with every call, every case; it goes with the job," Rosino said. "But they did not sign on to be harassed on the internet, with personal information about themselves and their family members posted for anyone to see."
The language of the bill has caused apprehension from legislators across the aisle. According to SB 6, the measure would prohibit the posting of a police officer's name, birthdate, telephone number, place of employment and a photograph or other realistic likeness, with the intent to threaten, intimidate, harass or stalk, or as a result, causes, attempts to cause or would be reasonably expected to cause substantial emotional distress or financial loss to that officer or their family.
While the bill was presented, Rosino was asked whether the bill would prohibit people from posting video of officers performing acts of misconduct to social media sites.
"Just taking a video of a police officer and posting it on Facebook does not equal harassment," he answered.
Some lawmakers raised issues with the bill, claiming it could infringe on free speech rights, and that the language of the bill is too vague and could prevent acts of wrongdoing from being caught on video. State Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, said if it weren't for video evidence, the killing of George Floyd, which sparked protests across the country last year, would have never come to light.
"It is a shame that we watch African Americans be killed that are unarmed, and now we're taking away the rights of individuals to even take a picture, because that's their only defense," he said. "Even with the video, very few have been held accountable for hurting or harming people who look like me."
The bill passed the Senate, 39-8. State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, who voted in favor, doesn't think the intent is to prohibit people from videoing misconduct, but he also added that videos posted online could be doctored to misrepresent an incident.
"The problem you have with videoing is sometimes they don't show the whole video," said Pemberton. "They show just the part they want to, and if they want to make you look bad, they'll clip it. They do that to politicians all the time."
Should the measure become law, it would be a misdemeanor the first time someone posted information or photographs of law enforcement officers with the intent to harass, or if posting it caused emotional distress or financial loss. A second conviction would be a felony.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said he expects the House to pass it on to the governor's desk to be signed. He said he understands the concerns, but he also supports protecting first responders.
"Where do you stop on these deals? Does everybody throw their cellphone away? I don't want to be harassed and you don't want your picture taken and every move videoed," said Culver. "Any way we can keep law enforcement and first responders safe and doing their jobs, I'm for supporting them. Posting officers' stuff online with the intent of causing them harm, I'm totally against that."
Oklahoma already has legislation prohibiting such behavior. State statute forbids using telecommunication or electronic communication devices to threaten, harass, or intimidate another person.
Shannon Grimes, Cherokee County Libertarian Party chair, pointed to the law in place, and said while the new legislation has good intentions, it's redundant and could cause issues with accountability.
"The proposed legislation just gives a more broad version for law enforcement that would be easier to apply and prosecute than existing law, thus lowering the bar for application and increasing the difficulty of public accountability," he said. "It is also an affront to principles of equality before the law. When we start carving out special privileges and protection for specific groups of people, we create a tiered society with different rules for the peasants and the rulers. We are supposed to be moving away from that."
The Oklahoma ACLU has reportedly come out against the bill, expressing concern it could hurt accountability and step over free speech rights.
While most law enforcement officers are considered to be law-abiding, and appropriately enforce the law, some people have said such measures could prevent those who abuse their power from being caught.
Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair, called the bill a "dud."
"Any patriotic American or supporter of democracy, free speech and the constitution should be appalled this type of legislation is on anyone's agenda in the Oklahoma Legislature," he said. "We've seen the broad misapplication of laws to oppress innocent people for documenting poor behaviors of officials. This strengthens the position and authority of abusers of power."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.