POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Some say bill would ban health dept. from doing job

It’s unlikely many people are unaware of the ongoing pandemic and the vaccines to help mitigate the severity of COVID-19, so one lawmaker has filed legislation to prevent the Oklahoma State Health Department from advertising and promoting inoculations.
State Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville, filed several health-related bills for the upcoming legislative session, including one that aims at stopping the health department from using taxpayer dollars to urge Oklahomans to get the COVID vaccine.
“For the past year and a half, Oklahomans have been inundated by commercials and signs and mailers, paid with their own tax dollars, badgering them to get ‘vaccinated,’” she said. “At best, this is unnecessary, as no Oklahoman is unaware of this vaccination campaign.”
According to the bill, any violation of it would result in a reduction in funding allocated for the salaries of those leading the OSDH. However, some doctors argue that part of the health department’s job is to promote public health.
Most politicians and citizens agree the COVID-19 pandemic has become politicized since its onset. State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said regardless of whether people agree with getting the vaccine, he doesn’t think lawmakers should get involved with the health department’s campaigns.
“The health department promotes and advertises the flu shots, other vaccinations, and things for kids,” he said. “I think that still falls under their purview to be able to advertise for that. I don’t think government should limit what the health department advertises, especially when it comes to public health,” Pemberton said.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, agreed that Oklahomans would “have to be living under a rock” if they didn’t know about vaccines of all types.
“How long have we been talking about drugs being bad? And we still have people using drugs?” he said, then added, “I have no problem letting the health department advertise for where to get your vaccine, that they are available.”
The department did grant a $3 million contract to a public relations and marketing firm last November to help share information about the COVID-19 pandemic response, although the contract also included brand management for the state’s public health lab. However, about $2 million was provided through federal grants.
Still, some people feel the department’s funding could go elsewhere. Dr. Shannon Grimes, Cherokee County Libertarian Party chair, called it “a low bar of problem, as far as government spending."
“In the scheme of government waste, it’s not at the top of the list,” he said. “I expect that there’s way more money from nonprofits and for-profit institutions out there that are spending a lot more money advertising, getting this information out there. So the department of health probably doesn’t need to. But again, we’re looking at people squabbling over who is getting money.”
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen and Cherokee County Democratic Chair Yolette Ross did not return phone calls by press time.
