POLITICAL ROUNDUP: State continues abortion ban work, despite ruling

Anti-abortion legislation has been introduced throughout the country, spurring protests and court challenges from abortion rights advocates.
An Oklahoma County District Court judge this week temporarily blocked the the state's law prohibiting abortions once a heartbeat is detected. Judge Cindy Truong also stopped a bill that would remove the license of any physician who performed the procedure. Meanwhile, a federal judge ordered Texas on Wednesday to suspend a similar bill banning the procedure once cardiac activity is detected.
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed nine bills this year to curb pregnancy termination. Another bill suspended by Truong would strip the license of physicians who perform an abortion.
Prior to the judge’s decision, a group of women gathered at Norris Park last weekend to silently protest the various anti-abortion legislation. The news of the injunctions has given Cherokee County Democratic Party Chair Yolette Ross, who attended the protest, hope that the group’s concerns are being heard.
“I guess they’re starting to pay attention to the uproar,” Ross said. “I don’t seen any good that would come out of making these laws go forward. I’m glad they were blocked, because to me, it’s an end run to getting rid of Roe v. Wade, which at the present time is the law of the land.”
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said anytime anti-abortion legislation is passed, he expects challenges from the other side of the political aisle.
“When you vote for something, you vote on your conscious and your heart, and what’s best for people,” he said. “When it comes to abortion bills, a lot of it is based on your personal ethical beliefs. It’s always disheartening when someone does that, but I think in this day in time, it’s just expected on anything controversial.”
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in July in an attempt to overturn Roe V. Wade. O’Connor was named as a defendant in the suit challenging the abortion legislation, so many expect him to seek a reversal.
Prior to the injunction on Texas' bill, abortion clinics had already begun to notice the impact in Oklahoma. According to the Associated Press, around 11 women from Texas sought abortion services at the Trust Women Clinic in Oklahoma City in August. After Texas’ law prohibiting abortions after six weeks went into effect on Sept. 1, the clinic saw 110 for the month.
That’s enough reason for Pemberton to believe the states should continue the fight and petition courts to uphold the abortion bills.
“Anytime the Legislature passes something and the governor signs it, it obviously has the backing of the majority of the Legislature, which were put into office by the people,” he said. “I think that’s part of the objective of the attorney general – to fight in court to make sure those bills move forward. So I think we need to continue to fight to keep the law in place.”
The idea of the state spending money to defend the legislation doesn’t sit well with Democrats, though. Ross deems the bills unconstitutional, and argued the state AG shouldn’t try to circumvent the decades-old Roe v. Wade decision.
“I think it’s wrong. I don’t think he should be fighting them. The bills shouldn’t have been passed in the first place. Most women don’t even realize they’re pregnant at six weeks,” Ross said, arguing that the heartbeat bill makes it essentially impossible for women to receive an abortion.
The protesters who stood at Norris Park last week argued the legislation essentially stripped women from full citizenship, claiming men once again more rights then they do. Ross agrees with the sentiment, while Pemberton called it an exaggeration.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, was not available for comment. Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen and Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes did not return media inquires by press time.
