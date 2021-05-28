Gov. Kevin Stitt and legislators declared this the Year of Oklahoma’s Education Turnaround, as a flurry of bills were passed to address school funding – some receiving praise and some garnering opposition.
The Redbud School Funding Act still awaiting Stitt’s signature, which he is likely to give, seeks to correct funding disparities for brick-and-mortar public schools in low property value areas, while also addressing charter school funding. The measure would allocate around $38 million a year revenue collected from the medical marijuana industry and the Common School Building Equalization Fund to provide grants to eligible school districts and charter schools to maintain and construct new buildings and infrastructure.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said the intent is to bring poorer school districts with low ad valorem valuations up to the state average, and that Tahlequah will receive a big boost from the legislation.
“The state average is like $330 per student, and we have a lot of school districts across the state – over 300 of them – that are below that level,” he said. “As a matter of fact, Tahlequah’s per pupil allocation for ad valorem is $169. So this will bring in over $613,000 for Tahlequah.”
The increase in funding will help rural schools remodel their buildings, such as putting on new roofs, installing new floors, bring in new HVAC systems, and other things in need of maintenance.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, is happy about the legislation.
“That was a very good bill,” he said. “It’s just another emphasis that we’re for public education and rural education. Every school in my district received money. It’s like when you put a coat on you haven’t worn in years and you find $5.”
Charter schools will get around $3 million, while the remaining dollars will go to public schools.
“Since we are taxing the medical marijuana dispensaries, anyway, I don't have an issue with using the funds to help bring parity to the school funding system,” said Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic Party chair. “The Redbud School Funding Act would be a targeted investment to funnel monies into the state's lowest funded districts.”
Meanwhile, a bill that has received the governor’s approval has generated little enthusiasm among area educators, and from Democrats statewide. Senate Bill 1080 increases the amount of tax credits available for the Equal Opportunity Scholarship Act.
Lawmakers have said the bill expands school choice by making $50 million in tax credit available, with $25 million for public schools and $25 million for private schools. Under the program, businesses and individuals could receive a 75 percent tax credit for donations made to organizations that offer school scholarships to lower-income families.
“I am thrilled the Legislature is putting students first by helping expand the Equal Opportunity Scholarship program,” said Stitt. “I will always fight for parents to be able to choose a school that best fits their child’s needs, regardless of zip code or income level, and I look forward to signing SB 1080 into law.”
However, some argue such tax-subsidized scholarships don’t promote equal education opportunity, but rather funnel tax money that could have been used for public schools to private businesses.
The bill raised the cap on tax incentives tenfold, lowering the amount of tax dollars the state could collect in the future, so Pemberton said when the state is forced to cut budgets, there will be less money to appropriate.
“So if you cut $16 to $25 million out of the general revenue that you could have appropriated for public education, it’s not in the best interest of our public schools,” he said. “If somebody wants to take their kid to private school, I’m all about that. But I don’t think our public dollars should be spent for that. This allows people to get tax credits and basically use taxpayer dollars to subsidize students going to private schools."
The majority of students in Oklahoma attend public school districts, so splitting the funding down the middle doesn’t sit well for those public education advocates.
“Open transfers are already policy,” said State Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa. “The open legislation this session was a thinly disguised attack on public education based on the myth that children are trapped in a failing school system. Oklahoma’s public schools continue to serve the vast majority of our children, and they serve them well.”
Some have questioned whether low-income students will truly benefit from the expansion.
“Does this law benefit those affluent residents who have the means to donate thousands of dollars and get a tax credit?” asked Ross. “The end game here is to provide equitable funding. Taxpayers must have accountability and transparency to determine down the road if, indeed, low-income students are truly benefiting from this law.”
While State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, voted against the measure, he’s not entirely opposed to it. He listened to his district’s teachers and superintendents, whom he said opposed it because they were worried it could hurt funding for traditional schools.
“I can see a lot of people in Cherokee County donating to that for the tax credit, because a lot of people who are looking for tax credits – we’ve got enough of them already out there, so they’re going to give that money to somebody,” he said. “We’ve just given them another avenue to help support public education. So I can see the good in it and I can see the points they brought up, asking me to vote no.”
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen and Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes did not return media inquiries by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.