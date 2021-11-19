POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Stitt commutation for Jones stirs controversy

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision to commute Julius Jones’ death sentence this week has reinvigorated the nationwide discussion on capital punishment and whether it should remain available, or be abolished.
Jones, 41, was charged with murder after the 1999 killing of Paul Howell in Edmond, and has spent nearly 20 years on death row. The state’s Pardon and Parole Board recently issued a recommendation that his sentence be commuted to life with the possibility of parole due to concerns about evidence in the case. But Stitt ordered Jones to spend the rest of his life behind bars and not be eligible to apply for a commutation, pardon or parole.
Some state officials were thankful for the governor’s decision, while others believe justice was not served. State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, claimed the proper response would have been to carry out the death penalty, and that the Howell family didn’t receive proper justice.
“This is probably the end of the death penalty in the state of Oklahoma,” he said. “Many people may rejoice at this. I do not. The law-abiding people of the state of Oklahoma will eventually pay the price for this.”
Some members of the Legislature expressed gratitude that Stitt commuted the sentence, but still feel the state’s criminal justice system needs increased transparency and accountability.
“Raising concerns and questions of legality is Gov. Stitt’s Executive Order stating Julius Jones will not be eligible to apply for or be considered for commutation, pardon or parole for the remainder of his life,” said State Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-OKC. “Doubt in the case remains, and this innocent man should not be in prison.”
Oklahoma just recently resumed executions when John Grant was given a controversial three-drug cocktail. This came after a six-year moratorium on the death penalty, which was put in place after two inmates were believed to experience immense pain when being executed. Lawmakers will likely attempt to pass legislation to remove the punishment, but it could be an uphill battle.
“I’m still a proponent of the death penalty,” said State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee. “I think there’s a place for it. I think the people of Oklahoma have been very strong in polls over recent years – 60 or 70 percent of the people in this state believe there needs to be a death penalty for heinous crimes. So I think that still needs to be an option.”
The Jones case has received widespread attention, with celebrities from multiple sectors weighing in. After his commutation, President Joe Biden’s press secretary said he has concerns about whether capital punishment, as currently implemented, is consistent with American values.
Cherokee County Democratic Party Vice Chair Dell Barnes said the death penalty is costly, inhumane and ineffective.
“It is applied disproportionately to minorities, disabled and the poor, and revictimizes the families of victims of crime as they suffer through continuous litigation that follows sentencing,” he said. “We as a society are not able to responsibly and judiciously carry out the death penalty or the processes that come with it, and it should be abolished.”
While the family and advocates of Jones celebrated his survival, they still back his innocence and wish to see him defend himself in court again. The NAACP demanded a retrial, while the Oklahoma American Civil Liberties Union said Jones’ case was tainted with racism, since 11 of the 12 jurors at his trial were white.
Jones apparently did not match the description of the perpetrator. He was also not brought up to the stand to testify, so his legal team failed to present his alibi. And his co-defendant, who testified against Jones, reportedly boasted to fellow inmates that he was the one who actually killed the man, and that he framed Jones.
Then-Attorney General Mike Hunter said Jones’ alibi was found not to be credible, and that Jones was inconsistent about his whereabouts the night Howell was killed. And an attorney for the co-defendant said in September that his client denied confessing to anyone, and that he testified truthfully in the trial.
“With regard to that trial, there’s evidence on both sides,” Pemberton said. “Talking to some people who were close to the case, the gun that was used in the execution was wrapped in the bandana he was wearing with his DNA on it. So I don’t think there was any doubt that he killed that person. I think the questions were if he got adequate defense. I saw his attorney on TV the other night saying he thought he did adequately, but that he thought race was an issue.”
According to reports, Stitt said the Pardon and Parole Board does not have the authority to recommend a death sentence be commuted to life with the possibility of parole, and the state’s Constitution does not give him the authority to grant any recommendation. The family of Howell and Attorney General John O’Connor both offered their appreciation that Jones will remain behind bars.
Cherokee County Democratic Party Chair Yolette Ross, who doesn’t favor the death penalty, actually served on the New Jersey State Parole Board before moving to Oklahoma. She said it wasn’t uncommon for inmates convicted of murder to be granted parole after serving a life sentence, which is 25 years in New Jersey.
“The big thing, at least with my decisions, was whether there was any kind of remorse on the perpetrator’s part,” she said. “There were a lot of cases where the inmate came in and showed no kind of empathy or remorse. You can’t really justify putting somebody like that out on the streets among decent people.”
Ross did add that it can be difficult to determine a person’s empathy when he claims he is innocent.
Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes, Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen, and State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, did not return messages by press time.
