POLITICAL ROUNDUP: TPL discusses book banning in public institutions

Workers at the Tahlequah Public Library and locals are following news on book bans throughout the country, and many are discussing book banning in public institutions.
The Frontier and Oklahoma Watch are keeping the public up to date on book bans as they affect Oklahomans. In a recent article, The Frontier reported The American Library Association recorded 1,597 book challenges or removals in 2021, the most since the organization began recording such attempts more than 20 years ago.
Since the passing of House Bill 1775, Oklahoma schools have become a battleground for book censorship in an ongoing culture war sparked by those who wish to control access to content. Summer Boismier, a former Norman High School teacher, made national headlines after sharing a QR code to access banned books before she walked off the job.
Many public librarians are worried battles within school libraries will shift to city libraries, as was done in Lafayette, Louisiana. Conservative activists took over the library board and are attempting to oust librarians who won’t ban books they deem controversial, particularly on race and LGBTQ topics. One librarian, Amanda Jones, was targeted by the board in a social media campaign with unsubstantiated claims that she is teaching erotica and pornography to 6-year-olds.
Tahlequah Public Library Branch Manager Cherokee Lowe is preparing for potential backlash.
“We recently talked about it at a manager’s meeting. I think they are coming for public libraries,” said Lowe. “They started with the schools, but they are coming for us, and we need to be prepared.”
She said the TPL experienced two book challenges just before Lowe took over last year, but the challenges failed because the requester did not properly follow procedures.
“The books weren’t removed from the system, but those copies have since been stolen,” said Lowe.
The library is now using tax dollars to replace the books taken by thieves.
“Our job is to provide information to our patrons, and the patrons make the decisions for themselves,” she said. “Free people read freely. Read what you want to read, but don’t infringe on the rights of others to read.”
Sept. 24 marks the end of Banned Book Week, and the public library has a Banned Book Club, which starts next week.
Lowe said for as many people as there are who want to ban books, Tahlequah is home to more people who are supportive of the library. She said in a Facebook group that a member of the community posted about a book on sexuality that can be checked out at the Tahlequah High School library, which was forwarded to her. The post incited heated discussion on censorship from community members.
“I was surprised at the support for having that book in the library. Specifically in Tahlequah, there are more people willing to let people make their own decisions,” she said.
Lowe said she doesn’t understand why the far right has come out against books as harshly as it has.
“One of the comments was that children have a phone in their hands that their own parents have given them. If they want to know something, they already know, yet they are still coming after librarians,” said Lowe.
She also said that as librarians, they are trained in book selection.
“We don’t just put things on the shelf. We are librarians, we pick the materials. We don’t just buy inflammatory material and put it on the shelf. We went to school, and we are trained for this stuff,” she said.
Those who are concerned about specific library holdings can ask about the process to remove a book from the library’s shelf.
“The Eastern Oklahoma Library System has a board of trustees. Concerns about materials and practices of local libraries should be discussed with the local official or the board. All I have seen from the anti-book claims are intellectually hollow or even false statements and dishonest ‘concern’ being used to make political hay,” said Dell Barnes, vice chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party.
Yolette Ross, chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party, said it is difficult for her to understand attacks on libraries.
“It is unfathomable to me. Librarians are not villains – they provide information for the community. How did they get in the crossfire of this controversy?” she said.
Ross believes misinformation directs these attacks.
“We live in a diverse world with people from all walks of life. What is wrong with our children learning about these groups, including racial minorities and members of the LGBTQ community?” she said.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he is not aware of any nationwide effort to ban books or target librarians.
“I am aware that there are concerns across the nation about age- or grade-level appropriateness of certain books in some school libraries. Parents in Oklahoma have the right to challenge books at the school board level that they feel are not age-appropriate or violate their moral, ethical or religious convictions,” he said.
Pemberton believes book banning is not a major concern.
“It appears that this issue has been overblown by the media, as is often the case by use of the term 'ban'. School boards may decide that certain books may be restricted to certain age groups based on what is determined as inappropriate content,” he said.
The Cherokee County Republican Party was contacted for comment, but a response was not returned before press time.
