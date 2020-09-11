POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Trump's use of DOJ in 'private' matter raises eyebrows

The U.S. Department of Justice's intervention into a defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump has raised questions about whether government resources should be used to defend him in what some consider to be a private legal matter.
The DOJ is attempting to replace Trump's private lawyers in a case in which author E. Jean Carroll accused him of defamation when he denied her claim that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s. The DOJ's move to intervene comes after a New York judge rejected an attempt by Trump's lawyers last month to put the lawsuit on hold.
Attorney General William Barr has asserted it is normal for the DOJ to take over lawsuits against federal officials, but legal experts have questioned whether the president was acting within the scope of his duties while speaking about Carroll and denying her claim.
Barr has claimed the Westfall Act allows the intervention and cited a ruling in 2006 from the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, when a congressman was sued for allegedly defaming a Muslim civil rights organization. In that case, the court ruled the law could be invoked because the elected official was speaking with news media. The case was subsequently dismissed.
The Westfall Act accords federal employees absolute immunity from common-law tort claims arising out of acts they undertake in the course of their official duties. Some have claimed the president might not be considered a federal employee due to his constitutional position, but it wouldn't be the first time the law was used to defend a president.
"I don't know the details of the case or federal precedent regarding the use of taxpayer resources for such matters," said Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes. "However, it certainly sounds like a personal legal matter that should probably be handled privately by the president as any other citizen would have to. Depending on the particulars of the case, there might be some need for communication between the Justice Department and the president's legal team, but I don't see why taxpayers should have to fund the defense as a whole."
Former President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney were named in a class-action lawsuit filed in 2013 for their part in starting the Iraq War. An appeals court eventually allowed the U.S. to be substituted as the defendant in that case, and it was dismissed. Also, former President Barack Obama was included in a 2015 lawsuit in which a man was suing because the U.S. Air Force refused to void his 1988 discharge and reinstate him. The DOJ successfully convinced a judge to substitute the U.S. as the defendant in that case, as well.
"I don't think it sets well with any honest American to see the Justice Department basically shielding any public official from legal actions and consequences that seem to be unrelated to their official duties," said Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair. "Sadly, this is emerging as a pattern, and it is on the voters to correct things this November."
Federal District Court Judge Lewis A. Kaplan will have to decide whether the government can be substituted for Trump. If he allows it, it will likely be dismissed, as the government has sovereign immunity and cannot be sued for defamation, unless the DOJ were to waive its immunity or consent to the suit.
Cherokee County Young Republicans Chair Justin Kennedy said he doesn't particularly think there should be a precedent for the case, but if there is one, Trump is entitled to the same treatment as past presidents.
"If it's done for other presidents, I don't see why there's any reason not to do it for the sitting president," he said. "I'm sure he has some pretty good lawyers, and if it's appropriate, I think it should be up to him and his counsel to make that decision, whether to have the justice department take over or not."
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, and State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, are in the midst of campaigns for their re-elections, and both said they had not kept abreast of federal dealings.
