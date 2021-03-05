POLITICAL ROUNDUP: War on 'spoofing' seems to have bipartisan support

The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed legislation Tuesday to address pesky scammers with a knack for disguises, as members of the Legislature hope to curtail phone spoofing.
Phone spoofing is often used by telemarketers and scammers to conceal the origin of where phones calls are placed. State Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole, is trying to put an end to the mischievous practice with House Bill 1891, which would prohibit commercial telephone sellers or solicitors from causing misleading information to be transmitted to the call recipient’s caller identification service, or to otherwise misrepresent the origin of the call.
“Spam calls are not only annoying, but also incredibly predatory,” Williams said. “Telemarketers and scammers target elderly citizens through many methods, including spoofing, to steal their identities and hard-earned money.”
Williams said spoofing is federally illegal, but the statute is not enforced. Not only can scammers disguise their incoming calls to appear to be coming from a local area, they can also spoof local businesses, trusted companies, or government agencies.
A Kentucky police department recently sent out a warning to its locals that a scam caller was spoofing the department’s non-emergency phone number. In another recent incident, a Pennsylvanian health system warned patients that scammers are trying to steal personal information by posing as COVID-19 vaccination schedulers.
It’s led to anti-spoofing laws in several states, including Oklahoma, but whether the laws will put a stop to the frustrating and predacious racket is still unclear.
“I think it will,” said State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah. “That was the intent of the bill.”
Culver is one of many who has experienced the constant barrage of robocalls. The bill passed the House floor easily, 95-0, partly because it’s something so many people are familiar with.
“How many times a day do you get a call that your car insurance is out and that you need to renew it, or that you won a free cruise?," he said. "They’ve gotten really good at it, where they disguise their numbers. You answer it and this is your last reminder that your car insurance is fixing to expire.”
The Federal Communications Commission has been combating the issue for several years. According to the FCC, some private analyses estimate U.S. consumers received nearly four billion robocalls per month in 2018. The FCC has reportedly levied more than $450 million in fines against telemarketers for apparent illegal caller ID spoofing. Still, with so many people receiving an extensive number of fake calls, some think more needs to be done from the federal level to battle the problem.
“I think they need to put resources to enforcing existing laws, but this law sounds good and could be effective,” said Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair.
The Legislature is also working to address hundreds of bills introduced last season, but were stalled due to COVID-19. in 2020, State Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, filed similar legislation that passed the House floor, but never made it out of the Senate.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, expects most will vote to pass the bill, even if it has a limited impact on the number of calls occurring.
“Sometimes we get crossed with federal laws, and this may be one of them,” he said. “If we’re getting spoof calls that originate from Missouri, there’s not anything the state of Oklahoma can do about that, or if there are calls from another country, there’s nothing we can do about that. I’ll vote for it if there’s anything it would do, but it may be that 90 percent of the time you can’t, because of other restrictions dealing with interstate commerce or dealing with federal law. You’ll see things come out of the state from time to time to address issues we don’t have a whole lot of control over, but if we can help curtail 10 percent of it, I would be happy.”
The bill is co-authored from the Senate side by State Sen. Zack Taylor, R-Seminole. While it received bipartisan support in the House, it has yet to be determined what kind of play it will get in the Senate chamber. State Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, said he would support it, but added that sometimes, bills can get held up by outside interests.
“I would be very favorable of getting that son-of-a-gun across the finish line,” said Stephens. “You would think a lot of this stuff a lot of people would want to support, but then there’s a lot of politics that gets involved with it. It all depends on where the money goes.”
