Many local residents say they want laws put in place to mitigate climate change and its resulting extreme weather events, but some brush off the science as a hoax.
This past July 4 marked the hottest day on Earth since 1979, when temperatures started being officially recorded, and many scientists have warned this is a sign of climate change.
Climate change refers to long-term shifts in weather patterns, and although it can be due to natural causes, most scientists, international organizations, and governments agree this most recent shift is a result of burning fossil fuels, which produce greenhouse gas emissions that trap heat in the atmosphere. This can lead to extreme weather events and rising temperatures, they say.
Whether this is to blame for recent heat waves across the United States and world, there’s no clear consensus, but many nevertheless question what can be done to mitigate such events.
District 9 State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he thinks local and county governments, in conjunction with nonprofits, are better prepared than state government to assist citizens who need help keeping cool during heat waves.
“Power companies also have programs to assist with electric bills for those low-income families,” said Pemberton.
As for whether the state could implement any laws to combat future heat waves – if they are indeed caused by climate change – Pemberton said climate fluctuations have been recorded by climatologists for eons.
“Hot tropical periods, mini-ice ages, etc. are a normal course in the Earth’s evolution. I don’t see any policies the state can enact that changes Mother Nature and the Earth’s evolutionary course,” he said.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, agreed the Earth’s weather is cyclic.
“The Earth’s weather has been changing for millions of years,” said Culver.
Culver recalled a football game he played in while at the University of Oklahoma, against the University of Kentucky in 1980, when the temperature of the field – AstroTurf over asphalt – registered at 131 degrees. Culver joked that he sweated off several pounds during that match.
“We’ve got all these greenhouse emission laws now, but you look back at the Dust Bowl years, and it happened then, and we didn’t have [those laws in place],” said Culver.
During a July Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked if they thought anything could be done to mitigate climate change and what action, if any, politicians should take.
“Climate change is a natural cycle of the Earth,” said Tahlequah resident Brad Wagnon.
Brent Been, a TDP columnist, said the causes and effects of climate change are clearer than ever.
“The climate change deniers will, however, continue to bury their heads in the sand,” said Been. “The single-most important thing that we can do to combat climate change is to drastically reduce our consumption of fossil fuels. For it is the burning of coal, oil, and natural gas that is responsible for the majority of emissions that are warming the planet. This is not an impossible goal. Transportation is a huge source of greenhouse gases, thus eliminating the pollution from billions of automobiles is critical to achieving net-zero global emissions.”
Tahlequah resident Thomas Goingsnake Stopp said humans have done this to themselves.
“Natives have always said, ‘Take care of the land and the land will take care of you.’ The weather is nature’s way of fighting back. It might be too late but maybe everyone should take it more seriously, especially politicians,” said Stopp.
While the hot weather sticks around, Lake Region Electric Cooperative has advice for homeowners trying to keep their cool indoors.
“We encourage our members to keep all exterior doors and window shades closed to avoid as much radiant heat as possible, said Juanita Keener, LREC energy advisrr. “Any increase you can make in inside air temperature, [such as] adjusting the temperature up at the thermostat, the less your AC has to work to cool the home.”
Keener said homeowners can close off rooms not in use and congregate in a smaller area, leaving less space to condition.
“LREC always encourages members to check insulation values, seal cracks in the outside walls, and use the most efficient cooling equipment to save on energy costs,” said Keener.
For those braving the summer heat outdoors, Heather Winn, Oklahoma State University Extension Service educator, provided tips for staying hydrated.
“Basically if you are going to be in the heat less than one hour, water is the best choice,” said Winn. “However, if you are in the heat more than one hour, you could experience mineral and sodium loss. Then you would want to drink something to replace the electrolyte loss you experience.”
Winn said the main way the body removes heat is by sweating.
“Water loss from sweating can decrease muscle strength, endurance, coordination, and increase risk of cramps. Excessive body water loss can result in heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can lead to death,” she said.
Winn said replacing water lost by sweating is the best way to prevent dehydration.
“Thirst is not a good indicator of water need. Weighing before and after physical activity is an easy way to determine the amount of body water lost through sweat,” she said. “It requires 1 pint – two cups – of fluid to replace each pound of body water lost in physical activity.”
Winn said a person should drink at least eight cups of water each day to ensure proper hydration.
In a website poll, TDP asked readers if they thought anything should be done to help battle climate change. Out of 22 respondents, 59.1% said, “Yes, laws should be set to curtail the use of fossil fuels and other human behavior”; 19.0% said, “No, because it’s useless; the climate will change no matter what humans do; 9.5% said, “Yes, but only on a volunteer basis, as it’s part of the natural cycle”; and 9.5% said, “No, because climate change isn’t real.”
