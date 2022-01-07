POLITICAL ROUNDUP: With budget surplus, legislators, others have ideas

For second straight year, the state will be in good financial shape, as lawmakers will have roughly $10.3 billion to appropriate this upcoming session.
Around $9 billion of Oklahoma’s funds come from recurring revenue, as verified by the state Board of Equalization’s preliminary revenue estimate, while another $1.3 billion is one-time carryover funds from previous sessions. Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to propose a flat budget and stash some of the money into savings, with which many legislative leaders and local party heads seem to agree.
This comes a year removed from when the Legislature passed an historic $8.3 billion budget, setting aside nearly $800 million for the rainy day fund. If Senate and House appropriations figures are in agreement with Stitt, he hopes to have nearly $2 billion in the state’s savings to begin the 2023 fiscal year.
“I am committed to investing in our future by adding to what is already the largest state savings account in history, and ensure we remain fiscally responsible with Oklahomans’ tax dollars,” Stitt said.
It wasn’t long ago that the state faced multiple years of shortfalls, forcing budget analysts to make tough decisions and reduce funding to several sectors. Lawmakers have asserted if it weren’t for the funds saved ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma could be in a similar situation as other states that are struggling financially. So stowing some dollars in preparation for future tight years has garnered support.
“I’m not a ‘blow through it just because you’ve got it’ kind of guy,” said Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes. “Spend it where you have to; save it where you can. There are always downturns we need to compensate for. When we do have the shortfalls, education and things like that are going to have to take some hits, unless we want to just totally cut services for other folks in need.”
Those in favor of squirreling money away and maintaining a flat budget also point to increasing inflation, currently sitting at 6 percent, and roughly $5 billion the state received in federal dollars.
“I like to have a nice reserve fund for the rainy days,” said State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah. “Who knows when the next [issue], whether it’s a pandemic, comes up and our revenues fall off. The last thing we want to do is go in and start having to cut budgets again.”
The good news for state agency heads is they’ll likely avoid any cuts this session. Still, the departments will have their hands out, as always, in search of more funding for programs, employees and infrastructure.
“We’ve got to be very good stewards of the money that the citizens and the state have entrusted us to manage,” said Culver. “We’ll need to look at the different proposals come in, and hopefully by the end of the session, everybody is happy, but more than likely, some aren’t going to be. Every agency in the state could use more money.”
Culver also believes the state needs to focus on improving education, transportation, and the criminal justice system, specifically increasing pay and benefits for guards.
“If we’re going to keep putting people in prison, we sure need people to watch them,” he said.
The state is known for its high incarceration rate, which is why many have called for a reform of the penal system and criminal justice system as a whole.
Grimes said if fewer people were thrown into prison for nonviolent offenses, or people who were sent to jail for offenses that are now legal – marijuana offenses – were let out, it might decrease the need for spending. Instead, he’d like to see the government find a way to return some of the money to the people. He also suggested the money be spent on more oversight.
“Maybe some of that money should be spent on doing an audit of state agencies to further hone things,” he said. “I’m not sure how much that’s being done already, but that might be a good investment.”
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said the Legislature will likely look to give state employees a raise, because they’re paid about 80 percent of what the state’s workforce earns for similar jobs in the private sector.
Also, as the chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Education, he’d like to see support staff get a raise.
“I think our support staff, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, mechanics and all that are our lowest-paid employees,” Pemberton said. “A lot of schools are having trouble getting those workers recruited and being able to pay them a living wage. We had one three years ago and I thinks it’s time for another.”
Cherokee County Democratic Party Chair Yolette Ross and Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen did not return phone calls by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.