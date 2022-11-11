POLITICAL ROUNDUP: World, locals react to new Twitter owner

Reactions of the world, including residents of Cherokee County, have run the gamut since billionaire Elon Musk took control of Twitter on Oct. 27.
While Twitter is not the largest social media network in the U.S., it is one of the most influential because of who uses it, including celebrities, reporters, and politicians. Since its inception, the network has provided a space for microblogging, but it came under scrutiny by the far right after it blocked users from disseminating hate speech and misinformation.
Twitter permanently suspended then-President Donald Trump's account, after it was discovered that he used it to help coordinate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. In May 2022, Musk said he would reinstate Trump's account after he took over the company. However, since he acquired Twitter, he has not followed up on that promise and said no major changes would take place until after the 2022 Midterm Election.
Trump said in October that he would not return to Twitter, but since then has been coy about the matter. He also said he doesn't believe Twitter will survive without him.
"Musk has stepped on the rake with Twitter. I think he is going to have to hand it off for its own good. Allowing the former president back on the platform may buy him some time, but if he does that, Musk concedes his inability to effectively manage the platform," said Dell Barnes, vice chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party.
Many on the far right are lauding Musk as a proponent of free speech. Others are criticizing Musk for arbitrarily selecting who is entitled to free speech, particularly after he suspended the account of comedian Kathy Griffin for impersonating the new owner. The Washington Post reported that racial slurs, including a particular term used against African Americans, had increased within 24 hours of Musk's seizure of the company. Musk has also blocked other accounts, particular those purporting to be someone else.
Musk is also being criticized for overestimating the cost of the company. He purchased Twitter for $44 billion, but a few days after making the offer, he tried to get out of his contract with the company's former executives, likely because he had realized the evaluation was too high. The company is now trying to recover the money by laying off thousands of workers.
In a message to his employees, he recently wrote: "Frankly, the economic picture ahead is dire."
Twitter makes money off selling personal data to advertisers. Big companies and organizations have already pulled their ads from the network. Those include Chipotle, United Airlines, NAACP, General Mills, Pfizer, Audi, Volkswagen, Mondelez International Inc., Ford, General Motors, and Interpublic, who owns CVS and Nintendo.
"I don't think it will be as big a deal for Democrats as he would like it to be. The advertisers are going to respond to public pressure and his trolling won't pay his creditors," said Barnes.
In one of his first tweets after taking over Twitter, advertisers were not likely impressed when Musk proliferated a conspiracy theory following the attack of Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California. The tweet was taken down, which some users said demonstrated inconsistency in how the owner oversees content.
To recover some of that money, Musk announced Twitter Blue, a premium service wherein users can pay $7.99 per month to receive a blue checkmark next to their name to authenticate the identity of the user - a service that was previously provided free of charge to the rich and the famous. A wave of celebrities have announced they have left the network, including Whoopi Goldberg, Amber Heard, Sara Bareilles, Gigi Hadid, Toni Braxton, Téa Leoni, Shonda Rhimes, and Alex Winter. All claim they are protesting Musk's tolerance of hate speech and misinformation.
Different news outlets have reported over a million people have left Twitter since Musk took over the company's operations. Mastodon, the open-source self-hosted social media network, is the largest beneficiary of the Twitter's ownership change. On Nov. 10, NPR reported Mastodon reached a million users, up from under 400,000 on Oct. 27.
The social media network is based off Twitter, so instead of tweeting, users can post "toots."
In 2021, Trump's organization was accused of stealing code from Mastodon to form Truth Social. Neither Trump, nor President Joe Biden, has joined Mastodon, so it is unlikely that users will be able to follow a potential tooter-in-chief.
On a recent TDP Saturday Forum on Facebook, locals chimed in.
"I have a Twitter account and am planning to keep it for the time being. As for Musk's handling of free-speech issues, I am not familiar enough with him to predict how he will address those problems. Frankly, I think any responsible social media platform should take reasonable steps to curtail the spread of misinformation and lies. But my definition of 'reasonable steps' may be someone else's definition of censorship," wrote Eric Swanson.
Stephanie Gilbert said words can hurt, so on social media, it is important not to take words too seriously.
"People need to toughen up, do your own research and don't believe everything you read," said Gilbert.
Will Carpenter criticized Musk for not understanding free speech.
"Now he doesn't know what he's doing, is blaming activists for the tanking shares of his private company, calling it an 'attack on the First Amendment.' This just shows his limited understanding of constitutional law," said Carpenter. "The icing on the cake may be that he's suspending accounts that make fun of him on his free speech platform."
Steve Hall, Cherokee County Republican Party chair, was contacted for comment by phone and text message, but did not respond before press time. Newly reelected District 4 Oklahoma Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said he is not on Twitter and therefore couldn't speak on the matter, but that he would be happy to address upcoming topics relevant to his constituency.
What you said
In a poll on the TDP website, readers were asked which best describes them regarding their relationship with Twitter: 48% said they've never used Twitter and don't plan to; 15% said they've never used Twitter, but plan to start; 14% said they are a Twitter user and plan to continue; 9% said they are a former Twitter user, but don't plan to return; 6% said they are a former Twitter user, but plan to return; 5% said they are a Twitter user now, but plan to drop the platform; and 3% are undecided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.