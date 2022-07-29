POLITICAL ROUNDUP:

Those who have tuned into the hearings from the Jan. 6 Committee have heard evidence about the mob that penetrated the U.S. Capitol following then-President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election. The evidence indicates the crowd was armed and welcomed by the former president; that Trump attempted to hold onto power, despite advisers telling him he legitimately lost the election; and that there is potential for criminal prosecution.
According to website polls and Facebook discussions, Tahlequah Daily Press readers overwhelmingly support the hearings and believe those responsible for crimes committed on Jan. 6, 2021, should be prosecuted. Some still support Trump, though, and don't fault him for the violence.
Jason Nichols, former Tahlequah mayor and current instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, said committee hearings have exhibited “meticulous” work done by investigators over the past several months.
“Their efforts have provided a well-documented narrative that contains elements of both instigation and negligence that, unfortunately, originated with Donald Trump,” said Nichols.
The committee is headed by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Missouri, and members from both the Democratic and Republican parties make up its membership – including Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, and Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois. Many testimonies have come from Republicans, former Trump allies, and those in his administration.
“Prominent Republicans have contributed testimony. Staunch conservatives have done the same. Trump insiders, including members of his own family, have provided corroborating information as well,” said Nichols.
He said no exculpatory evidence has been provided, formally or otherwise, by Trump or those representing him.
“The committee will never be able to overcome the willful suspension of disbelief that some people utilize to avoid having to admit to themselves that they were taken advantage of by a known scammer,” he said.
Nichols believes the work of the Jan. 6 Committee is necessary and a first step in preventing future attacks on government buildings, as well as preventing future attempts to derail the peaceful transition of power between administrations.
Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic chair, said she has gained a lot of information from watching the hearings.
“It isn’t meant to change minds. It is meant to find facts, but some Republicans are turning heads. That is why Trump’s poll numbers are dropping,” said Ross.
The riot left four civilians dead. A police officer died the day following the attack, and about 140 officers were assaulted. Ross learned that Trump wanted to meet with the protesters.
“It was in the presidential SUV that he demanded to go back to the Capitol. He knew people were on a destructive path. He wanted to go and rile them up. He was upset when they wouldn’t let him. Had his detail let him go, there may have been more injuries and deaths,” said Ross.
She said the hearings are not political in nature; rather, they are about providing the public with information that could possibly bring up charges against the former president.
“This is unprecedented. It has never happened before, and we hope it will never happen again. To think that the president was sitting and watching it unfold as if it were a ballgame. He found it entertaining, and he did nothing to try to stop the damage that was being done,” she said.
Brent Been, a Cherokee County resident and civics teacher, said the Jan. 6 panel offers evidence that supports the accusation that Trump abandoned his duty as president.
“The importance of the Jan. 6 panel continues to be on full display, and on Thursday evening, we watched further testimony with evidence that revealed then-President Donald J. Trump's dereliction of his constitutional duty as commander-in-chief,” said Been.
He said viewers learned Trump’s engineering strategies to remain in power, including the weaponization of the U.S. Department of Justice.
“We learned that despite no evidence of electoral fraud following over 60 lawsuits that were dismissed, denied, or withdrawn, that Trump continued to entertain the notion about a ‘stolen election.’ And despite calls by campaign staffers, the former U.S. attorney general, White House staff, and even members of Trump's family to abandon the idea of pushing a narrative of a fraudulent election, Trump persisted in this outrageous plot to overturn the election,” said Been.
Viewers also learned Trump ordered the metal detectors to be removed from the U.S. Capitol so rioters could more easily bring weapons into the building. That demand wasn't met, however.
“Trump sat in the White House dining room while refusing to call the DOD for National Guard support. Trump did not call the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, nor did he send out a call for more D.C. Metro and Capitol Police,” said Been. “Trump did not act according to his constitutional capacity to ensure that the laws be faithfully executed, and that the Constitution be defended. But rather Trump escalated the insurrection while the mob violently defiled the Capitol.”
On a Saturday Forum on Facebook July 23, readers were asked about their impressions of the Jan. 6 Committee. Though a few called the hearings a "witch hunt," the majority of commenters supported the hearings, including Dawnya Madina.
“The televised hearings have shown what went down that day was even more heinous than previously known,” said Madina. “All those involved should be prosecuted, including Trump. If he were found not guilty, then so be it, but he should be prosecuted, as there’s more than sufficient evidence to warrant a prosecution.”
Cathy Carlin was taken back by the extent that Trump attempted to stay in office.
“They should all be prosecuted. If you choose to believe his big lie after all that has been witnessed during this hearing, you have been fooled. Thankfully, there are enough people who love democracy that understand what is at stake here. This isn’t about which party you stand with; it’s about our future and those of our children,” she said.
Annette Haskins hopes Republicans will pay attention to what is at stake.
“Our state may be Republican, but we need to get over Trumpism and face reality,” she said.
Keith Moore was one of a handful on the Facebook timeline who thinks the hearings are motivated entirely by politics.
“These so-called hearings are a joke, at best. Not sure what evidence some are seeing, other than cherry-picking hearsay,” said Moore.
Calls and emails were placed to leaders of the Cherokee County Republican Party, but no responses were received by press time. One local Republican, however, did contact TDP herself to say though she remains loyal to her party, "it's time to abandon Trump and revert back to real conservatism." She asked that her name not be used, for fear of retaliation, but she did identify herself as "over 70" and said she was "embarrassed by all this drama."
What you said
When asked about the Jan. 6 hearings on poll on the TDP website, a majority of respondents indicated they believe crimes were committed, though the question did not ask respondents to assign blame. More than 61% said they absolutely believe crimes were committed and that those responsible should be punished; 3.4% said crimes were committed, but punishing those responsible would only further divide the country; 5.7% said they weren’t sure if crimes were committed, but if they were, the offenders should be punished; 2.3% said they were not sure if crimes were committed, but even if they were, punishing them would cause more problems; 25% said they don’t believe crimes were committed, and that evidence from the hearings was manufactured; and 2.3% said they were undecided.
