POLITICS ON CAMPUS: NSU political groups energized, have eyes on the future

As the 2020 presidential election comes to a close and President-Elect Joe Biden prepares for the transition period, many people and groups throughout the U.S. are very excited – or very disappointed.
Northeastern State University students have options to delve into politics, and the NSU College Democrats are ready for next year.
“Everyone is relieved,” said Devin Conaway, president of the NSU College Democrats. “A lot of us couldn’t help but stay glued to our screens over the course of the week, and we are glad the wait is over. We realize that the country’s problems won’t be solved under one presidency, but we are ecstatic that we can begin moving in the right direction sooner rather than later.”
The relief comes in part of the atypical 72-hour wait for many news stations to officially declare a projected winner. Although lawsuits are still being filed to delay the results, the NSU College Democrats believe the wait is over and they're looking forward to planning more events in the future.
“We have two meetings scheduled for each month,” said Carley Graham, NSU College Democrats vice president. “We plan on teaming up with other College Dems chapters throughout Oklahoma, host more events for the student body, and more.”
Some of these events include Black Lives Matter protests, group discussions with the rest of the student body, and voter registration tables to help students register to vote.
“Even though the election is over, we will still focus on the same goals we had before,” said Conaway. “We schedule meetings on the first and third Thursday of each month, where we have a group discussion about current events. We’ve discussed screening some movies with a political message to bring in a broader crowd of students.”
Conaway said many of their events are not regularly scheduled, but decided on as a group and put into action soon after.
On the other side of the political spectrum, the NSU College Republicans were recently formed and also plan to begin meeting soon.
Kade Moore, president and creator of the NSU College Republicans, came up with the idea for the organization to boost representation of Republicans on campus.
“We are planning to start meeting by the end of the month,” said Moore. "We started this organization to have equal representation on NSU’s campus. We want to have guest speakers come speak at NSU. We are a chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of College Republicans.”
As the group is new, there are not many office holders yet, and most communication among the members has taken place via their group chat, which has over 100 members.
Mason Wrather, NSU College Republicans vice president, is excited about where the organization is headed.
“When I arrived at Tahlequah, one of the first things I wanted to do was organize the excitement around our current political climate into an actual group,” said Wrather. “Thankfully, Kade was already one step ahead of me and has done an excellent job of leading us. We have a diverse group of people involved across many organizations on campus, currently tallying 120 members.”
