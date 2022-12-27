Poll: Streets, faith top priorities for some voters

Tahlequah residents have been expressing opinions on what they’re looking for in candidates running for city offices – and many seem ready to throw out the“separation of church and state” tradition that’s long been a part of government in the U.S.
Voters will get to choose who they want to serve as Tahlequah’s mayor and Wards 3 and 4 councilors on Feb. 14. Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers filed for re-election, and former Main Street Director Drew Haley is seeking the same post. Mayor Sue Catron also filed for re-election and is being challenged by Realtor Suzanne Myers did as well. Attorney Ryan Cannonie and Joshua Allen, Tahlequah Public Schools band director, will be vying for Ward 4.
During a Dec. 17 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked what they saw as priorities and what sort of platform would get their vote. Readers were told some of the things candidates or their supporters mentioned. Among them were: a city ban on mask mandates, in case of future pandemics; a return of the Snowflake holiday ice rink; immediate work to completion on certain streets; a push for Christian principles in city government; pay freezes or raises for city employees; action on the homeless problem, either by building homes for them or deporting them to other cities; and more business and industry.
Cathy Cott said she believes Tahlequah’s most pressing need is for people to do their research on the candidates and to get out and vote.
“Tahlequah will always need streets, lighting, emergency services, utilities, and yes, parks. It seems what Tahlequah needs most right now is considered planning, someone with the ability to prioritize the city’s needs, and people who will listen to everyone who lives here, not just a few loud voices backed by money,” she said.
Carol Choate, a health care professional, is appalled that a candidate would think mandating masks during a pandemic was not “wise.”
“This candidate obviously does not have knowledge of basic public health. Masks prevent spread of respiratory diseases. It should not be a political wedge,” she said.
Allen’s wife, Ginger, told councilors during a July 2020 meeting, when a possible citywide mandate on masks was discussed, that she believed masks are not the solution. Later that month, a Tulsa doctor gave his input on mask mandates and the risk he believed it entailed. Josh Allen asked that doctor what alternative he recommended to fighting the virus. Within a few weeks, regional controversy erupted over that particular doctor and his credentials.
This will be Highers’ third time to run for council, and his main focus when he first ran was the city’s need for a strategic plan.
“It had been over 50 years since Tahlequah’s last strategic plan was adopted and I knew it was time for a new one, especially with the anticipated growth Tahlequah we would be experiencing. With the help of community partners, the city was able to have a plan made and the city council has now officially adopted it,” he said.
His second campaign focused on infrastructure, quality of life, and public safety.
“I was pushing for the completion of Anthis- Brennan, street improvements – we now put more money toward complete street improvements that we ever have – and the creation of the Tahlequah Trails system. I also focused on public safety. I was proud of the expansion of the police force to have an SRO on all Tahlequah School campuses,” Highers said.
As for his third term, he is looking toward the same priorities as he has before: infrastructure, quality of life, and public safety.
“We’ve got improvements and additions to make in all three of these areas that are going to be vitally important over the next few years as Tahlequah continues to expand with new job growth and families finding a home in this community,” he said.
Catron’s most pressing concern when she ran for mayor four years ago was the stability of the city’s finances.
“We had been spending more than we took in and our cash and savings were depleted. In addition, there were questions about the 2013 bonds and projects related to those that had not been completed,” she said.
Going into a possible second term, Catron said the city’s finances are stable and they’ve fully funded the rainy day account, which is required by city ordinances.
“We know what the balance remaining in the 2013 bond account is, and we have two of those bond projects underway with Cedar Avenue and South Muskogee Avenue. These two-street projects will expend the remainder of the 2013 funds, leaving east Allen Road and a portion of Grand Avenue still uncompleted,” Catron said.
The mayor said the unfinished work is what prompted her to run for a second term. Much of her first term was consumed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which was impacted by the resulting supply chain and inflation issues.
Catron would like to close out the 2013 bond projects, as the bonds themselves will be paid off during this next term, several years early.
“We have a wave of growth upon us, which brings new infrastructure concerns. The Street and Sidewalk fund has allowed much progress toward addressing our most critical street repair and expansion needs. This fund will sunset in about 18 months unless renewed by voters,” Catron said.
Catron would like to expand and focus the task force related to homelessness within the city.
“We need to do more as a community to reduce the number of individuals living in both food and shelter insecurity. Our trajectory is good and we have much momentum. I would like the opportunity to help guide our way forward,” she said.
What you said
TDP asked readers on its website what city candidates’ first priority should be once they are sworn in: 32%; want a solution to the homeless problem; 30% want improvements to the city streets; 12% want more Christian-based actions and philosophies brought into city government; 8% want a banning of city mask mandates or other actions should there be future pandemics; and 8% want a focus on new business and industry. Only 2% would like parks and recreation to be a priority, meaning the return of the ice skating rink; that same percentage prioritized pay freezes or raises for city employees, and law enforcement reform/improvements.
What’s next
The nonincumbent candidates and their priorities will be addressed in the Tuesday, Dec. 27, edition of the Daily Press.
