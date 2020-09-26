Beth Cohenour, Heather Austin, and Patty Cole are Cherokee County precinct workers, and they are also registered Democrats. The Cherokee County Election Board ensures that both parties are represented in each precinct. The balance of representatives of each party helps the county to ensure equity at the polls, but a worker's affiliation does not affect how they do their job.
"Politics does not affect being a poll worker. When we go through our training, our politics cannot affect it. As a state, we can't have all Democrats or all Republican workers," said Cohenour.
In larger precincts, an even number of Democrats and Republicans are assigned as workers, but in smaller precincts, it is normal to see two Republicans and one Democrat, or vice versa.
Heather Austin works in Keys.
"We are not allowed to talk politics during the day that the voters come in. We should be very unbiased, and we don't even mention our affiliation, even if people ask," she said.
In years that fewer people show up, poll workers try to find other things to talk about other than politics. This year, they are not planning on doing much talking because they are expecting a lot of voters to show up.
"We are expecting a big turnout, even though we have a lot of absentee ballots," said Cole.
In addition to running her precinct as an inspector, Cole also works at various Cherokee County nursing homes.
"Nearly everyone at the nursing homes is a registered voter," she said, adding that one of them is her mother. "My mom is 82 years old, and she's never missed a vote. She first registered to vote when she was 18, and she's now at Cherokee County nursing home. She is still excited about the election and wants to cast her vote. I wish more people felt that way."
Each nursing home in the county has employees that help its residents to apply for ballots. On each application is a box that a resident can mark that says that they are confined to a nursing home. The Cherokee County Election Board contacts the nursing homes to let them know that they are coming on a certain day with absentee ballots for its residents that are registered and who want to vote.
On that day, one Democrat and one Republican poll worker are assigned to visit each nursing home or assisted living housing, and they carry two cases, one with empty ballots, and one with a large padlocked box that not even the workers can get into. After the votes are cast, they are placed into the sealed case and taken directly to the Election Board where they are counted with the other absentee ballots on the same machine.
"There is no way of tampering with those votes," said Cole.
Voter confidence has always been a top priority for Cherokee County Poll workers.
"We do everything to make sure that every vote counts," said Cole.
Cohenour commented that the voting system in Oklahoma is very organized and well-thought out.
"Here in Oklahoma and in Cherokee County, there isn't going to be any kind of fraud, and there never has been. That belief has been stirred up at the national level," she said.
Poll workers have been assigned the task of ensuring public safety. The public can expect to spend time outside, because precincts are limiting the number of voters in each building. They are asking voters to maintain six feet between people, and workers are sanitizing voting stations after each use.
The Election Board has provided hand sanitizer, wipes, and masks to ensure that everyone can vote safely and with confidence.
Oct. 9 is the last day to register to vote, and these poll workers want to remind the public to exercise their right.
"I think that it is our duty to cast our vote. This is America, and we need to cast our vote," said Cole.
