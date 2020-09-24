Poll workers are preparing for the upcoming election, and some took the time to reflect upon their lives of service. Linnie Campbell, Barbra Cook, and Cindy Ballew are three Republican women who have worked at the polls for decades.
“I got into it because I needed the extra money. After I got into it, I realized I enjoyed it,” said Campbell.
Ballew started in 1982 because a friend, Betty Burchette, asked her to join. Cook started in the '80s, as well, and she admits that at 70 years old, she is one of the younger poll workers there.
“You don’t have to be an old lady to work here,” she said, adding that they would like to recruit more men.
“There are three or four men that work here in the whole county, and they are mostly spouses of another poll worker,” she said.
Though these women are Republicans, they assure that politics do not affect their ability to poll.
“You keep your opinions to yourself,” said Campbell. “You are just an independent person doing your job.”
In the past, three Democrats and three Republicans were asked to count ballots together. The counting was presided by a judge, who officialized the tally. Poll workers can serve as judges, inspectors, or clerks, and these women have done it all.
“The inspector is responsible for picking up the voting machines and setting them up, and taking them down correctly and taking them back to the office and making sure everything is correct,” said Campbell.
These days, judges determine which ballot is handed out to each voter, and a clerk’s job is to verify voter registration and to hand out ballots. Poll workers have easier jobs now compared to when they counted ballots by hand, but they still work long hours.
Ballew remembered that they used to count each ballot and thread them with a string and a needle to keep them in order after they were counted.
“One time, it was 10:30 p.m. until we could take our ballots into town,” she said.
Now machines count the ballots automatically, and poll workers learn the results later.
“We don’t know how the votes are done until they end of the day and we print off the tally sheets. That’s when we know who won,” she said.
Ballew remembers that they didn’t trust the machines immediately.
“It was hard for us to believe that they were counted, because we couldn’t see it,” she said.
She is much happier now that they have newer technology.
This November, after a tally sheet is printed, the machine will send a message automatically to Oklahoma City which will give the state the results of Cherokee County.
“From then till now, it’s like day and night,” said Campbell.
All three of the poll workers commented on how Oklahoma has one of the best voting systems in the United States. They are not afraid of any fraudulent votes this year, but they do encourage people to register early because people who are not registered will not have the opportunity to vote.
For those who are mailing in their ballots, make sure to mail it as soon as possible.
“Here in Tahlequah, our mail goes to Tulsa and then comes back to Tahlequah, so it takes at least two days. I’d give it even more time just to be safe,” said Cook.
There is a certain excitement among poll workers, and they are expecting a huge turnout in November. This is partly because Northeastern State University has campaigned hard to register students, so they are expecting a lot of first-time voters.
