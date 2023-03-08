Polling place, registration changes announced for Cherokee election

The Cherokee Nation General Election will be Saturday, June 3, and there are updates on polling places and registration for citizens.
The Cherokee Nation Election Commission held a meeting Feb. 27 to certify the candidates for the election.
"Any denied eligibility for any reason have three days to bring further documentation showing they should be eligible," said Marcus Fears, CNEC administrator.
Information on certified candidates should be available at election.cherokee.org later this week, March 6-10.
Voters have until March 31 to register to vote in the general election. As of Feb. 2, there were 75,111 total registered voters, 42,570 of those in-district and 32,541 at-large. CNEC received 1171 applications in January; 20 applications were rejected, 90 voters were deleted, and zero voters were restored.
In District 1, Hulbert, there are 3,020 registered voters; in District 2, Tahlequah, there are 3,004; in District 3, Tenkiller, there are 2,690; in District 4, Three Rivers, there are 2,367; in District 7, Flint, there are 3,618; and in District 8, Goingsnake, there are 1,774.
"You can pick up a voter registration application from the Cherokee Nation Election Commission Office, contact the office to have it mailed or emailed, print it off of our website, or attend a community or services meeting," CNEC states on its website.
Precincts will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. election day. CNEC approved precinct locations for the election cycle Feb. 17. In the area, these are:
In District 1, the polling place for Tahlequah residents is the Sequoyah High School Cafeteria; Hulbert residents, Hulbert Cherokee Community Building; and Okay, Okay Senior Citizens Center.
In District 2, the polling place for Tahlequah residents is the Sequoyah High School Cafeteria; Lowrey, Lowrey NCCBC Community Building; and Briggs, Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
In District 3, the polling place for Tahlequah residents is the Sequoyah High School Cafeteria; and Keys, Keys Community Building.
In District 4, the polling place for Fort Gibson residents is the Fort Gibson Community Building; Warner, Warner School Event Center; and Muskogee, Muskogee Grace Bible Church.
In District 7, the polling place for Stilwell residents is the Maryetta Eagleton Activity Building; Westville, Westville School Cafeteria; Cave Springs, Lyons Switch Community Association; and Chewey, NOAC Chewey Community Building.
In District 8, the polling place for Stilwell residents is the Maryetta Eagleton Activity Building; Westville, Westville School Cafeteria; and Bell, Bell Public School.
Voters can check which district they live in at https://vmgis4.cherokee.org/portal/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=00c79bcdcfa24b06b007aab3fbd141c2.
