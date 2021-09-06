Polo match offers tribute to legacy of Will Rogers

CLAREMORE — Will Rogers left a legacy of his love of polo. His sons played, his grandsons played, and a polo field at his California ranch in view of his front porch is still scene of regular play.
That legacy extends to his roots when “Will Rogers Legacy Cup” polo match will be played Sept. 18 at Mohawk Park Oxley Field in Tulsa, sponsored by Will Rogers Memorial Foundation. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Memorial. At the same time, there will be a celebration naming a new Will Rogers Scout District.
Gates open at 4 p.m., the match begins at 5. An awards ceremony is planned for 7 p.m. with live music following until 10 p.m. There will be a cash bar, food trucks and kids’ activities and entertainment – and a big screen TV will be available for watching the OSU/Boise State game.
Tickets range from $10 to $250 with free admission and free food for Will Rogers Memorial Foundation members – show member ID card. Scouts are admitted free and scout’s families will be admitted at half price – cash if possible. For additional information and registration of Foundation members and to purchase tickets see Legacy Polo Match Signup at willrogers.com.
“We will have a Member Appreciation tent for members of the Will Rogers Memorial Foundation so we can say 'Thank You' to everyone that has supported our efforts to expand the legacy of Will Rogers,” said Bill Biard, president of the Will Rogers Memorial Foundation.
Much has been written about Roger’s love of polo. How he paid for the Oklahoma Military Academy Team to go to California and play against his Stanford team. How, on his last night at home before heading for Alaska in 1935 he saw the last part of a polo game at the Uplifter’s Ranch. He stayed in Seattle a couple of days getting everything ready for that trip – and played a game of polo on a new field since named in his honor.
Rogers was a Cherokee.
