Tahlequah cheer teams are getting ready with all the right moves for National Cheerleading Month, as they will begin tryouts at the end of March.
"I think a lot of times these cheerleaders go unnoticed for all the time they put into their sport, and so I think having an entire month set aside, hopefully, gives them some recognition. I don't know that people in our community understand the amount of time they put into practice [or] competitions," said Mandi Stafford, Tahlequah High School head cheer coach and school counselor.
Stafford suspects the reason cheer can go unnoticed is because team members have always been a constant staple for sports, especially since they begin their season in May and compete, practice, and cheer at various sporting events until the following May.
Stafford said cheer gives back to other sports, though, as they are there to support other athletes. She said the days of people assuming cheer is not a sport have since passed.
"I would say maybe 10 or 15 years ago, people would make that call that cheer isn't a sport, but I think the competition has come so far and it's a very athletic competition, so we don't hear those comments," said Stafford.
Cheerleading doesn't just start at high school level, but begins in elementary or middle school for many participants.
Tahlequah Middle School Head Cheer Coach Ana Landfaw said she loves teaching her squad and passing on the passion for cheer.
"We basically get to relive our love and passion for cheer through the girls and get to instill our love of the sport to them, as well," said Landfaw.
While there are several levels of cheer depending on a student's grade level, Landfaw hopes her cheerleaders will see their progression as leaders in the community throughout their time in uniform.
"I hope they get just how much the word 'leader' in cheerleader actually means to our school and our community," said Landfaw.
Landfaw said middle school is where most cheer teams start to instill what the sport entails to prepare them for high school.
Melissa Dotson, THS assistant varsity cheer coach, said cheer creates another avenue for middle school and high school participants to get involved with athletics and become productive members of society.
Dotson said some cheer squads, depending on the school, participate in competitive cheer, or they only partake in cheerleading at pep assemblies or from the sidelines at games.
"I think a school that does competitive cheer is more rigorous," said Dotson. "There's definitely a higher skill level needed to be able to be competitive and to keep up with the other teams, and it is constantly pushing us to learn harder, more difficult stunts."
To help prepare cheerleaders for the more dangerous aspects of the sport, such as stunting and tumbling, Stafford said they try to start building from the ground up with fundamentals.
Besides learning various routines or cheers, Stafford said, responsibility, communication, and how to resolve conflicts are among of the key things her cheerleaders learn.
"I want them, when they graduate and they go to get a job, [to be] very employable because we have taught them those soft skills - those things you have to have when you go to work," said Stafford.
Stafford believes having a cheer team helps to promote school spirit and back the home team.
"It's always kind of a bittersweet time because that means that our time with our seniors is coming to an end, but it's always really exciting to see new kids coming to high school and putting together new groups and a team," said Dotson.
Get involved
THS cheer will have a cheer clinic at the TMAC cheer room March 20-22, with tryouts taking place on March 23. A parent meeting will also be taking place at the same location, March 6 at 5:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.