After much consideration, the Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club has decided to cancel this year’s annual Old Fashion Picnic that was scheduled for Saturday, May 16, at the Will Rogers birthplace ranch near Oologah, Oklahoma.
"Our first priority is the health and safety of our members, volunteers and our communities. The coronavirus is a serious health crisis that requires everyone’s attention, cooperation and dedication, so that we can get through this together," said Jennifer Brunn, IWPC president. "We are the caretakers of our culture, our heritage and our communities and we look forward to seeing you at our Old Fashion Picnic in May of 2021."
For more information, contact Brunn at 918-402-3057.
