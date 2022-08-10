PONDERING POT: Dispensaries proliferating with no end in sight, but there are challenges

It’s no secret that the City of Tahlequah is home to a number of medical marijuana dispensaries – and there doesn't seem to be any limit in site to the industry's growth.
Tahlequah Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons said there are 25 licensed dispensaries in the city so far, but there has been talk of limiting the number establishments like other municipalities are starting to do.
“That’s how many we have in the city that have licenses. Now some of those aren’t open yet, but they’ve got licenses to open,” Hammons said.
The former fire chief said the city doesn’t have an ordinance limiting the number marijuana dispensaries, but he knows of some municipalities that have taken that step.
“At some point in time, we’re going to have to do something, and I don’t know what the answer is going to be. There’ll have to be some research done, and I know that question has been raised at times,” he said.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said deputies responded to several burglary reports at dispensaries soon after medical marijuana was legalized in 2018.
“Luckily, they’ve had surveillance systems, and I believe every one that’s been burglarized, we’ve been able to make arrests on,” Chennault said.
On Dec. 30, Brandon Hembree was accused of breaking into The Station marijuana dispensary in Keys. He was captured on video and the CCSO quickly named him as the sole suspect. Hembree arrived in a stolen truck and took marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, and an ATM during the burglary.
Hembree fled during a traffic stop and a large quantity of marijuana was left behind. Chennault said the man was eventually tracked down and arrested.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said his department has has little to no issues with dispensaries that are operating by the book.
“Then we have those others that aren’t run real efficiently, and we respond to them quite frequently, but they also don’t last very long. They end up having to close their doors pretty quickly because the business isn’t being managed as it should be. It’s kind of a self-correcting problem at times,” said King.
Law enforcement officials have said a majority of marijuana busts are coming from simple traffic violations. Those in legal possession of marijuana must always have their cards in their possession, especially when dealing with deputies and officers.
“We don’t have the time to go on a website somewhere and see if you’re licensed. You have to have your card in your possession,” Chennault said.
Those who have marijuana or related products but don’t have their cards will be cited and the weed will be seized.
King said their policy is a little different, and they’ve changed the way they maintain the seized drug. Before, it was typical for the marijuana to be turned over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for destruction.
“We might write someone a citation for that and we have began airing on the side of caution, as far as seizing the marijuana as evidence,” King said. “There have been agencies that have arrested someone for possession of marijuana who had a card, but didn’t have it on them and later, the department had to replace that marijuana because it stayed in evidence so long.”
