Wednesday was National Milk Chocolate Day, so I decided to do a little research on the health benefits of this mostly sweet treat. The internet is full of articles about the health benefits of chocolate, but are their claims true? I reviewed several articles written by extension specialists across the United States and learned more about delicacy.
Researchers believe certain chocolates may truly play a role in a heart healthy diet. Cocoa contains a group of phytonutrients called flavanols that exhibit antioxidant benefit. Antioxidants promote health by reducing oxidants before they damage cells. Dark chocolate has roughly twice the antioxidants as milk chocolate.
Chocolate has "good" fats, which do not raise LDL cholesterol, but may raise HDL cholesterol. Research suggests flavanols promote healthy circulation and play a role in maintaining healthy blood pressure by inhibiting platelet aggregation which could cause a heart attack or stroke.
Studies have indicated cocoa flavonoids relax blood vessels which inhibit enzymes that cause inflammation. However, dark chocolate should be consumed in moderation because it does contain fat and calories. People who want to supplement their diet with chocolate to increase intake of antioxidants should do so by cutting back on other high fat foods to avoid weight gain. There is no established serving to reap the health benefits of chocolate, but consumers should not feel guilty for consuming small amounts - an ounce or two on occasion.
Try chocolate that contains 70 percent cocoa content or higher and minimal filler ingredients - the more ingredient that chocolate contains mean less benefits. The bitter taste is indicates the presence of antioxidants. The darker chocolates with the most concentrated cocoa are the best choices.
Store chocolate in a cool dry place in a tightly sealed container. Do not refrigerate the chocolate, which will produce a whitish coating that is caused by the sugar rising to the surface due to extra moisture.
The chocolate "bloom" doesn't affect the flavor but does not look appetizing. If you store dark chocolate properly it may be stored for one to two years.
Because chocolate provides both health benefits and satisfaction, we might start calling it happiness and health wrapped into one. F
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
