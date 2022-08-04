Days and hours of operations for the Tahlequatics swim complex have changed for the remainder of the season, but locals can still cool down at the splash pad on a daily basis.
Tahlequatics Senior Lifeguard Jacie Yell said the pool is open only on weekends in August due to several reasons, but mostly because the schools are starting back up.
"The hours we have now are based on the hours we have for public pool parties," Yell said.
The times for Tahlequatics used to be Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
The pool remained closed Mondays for chemical maintenance, and Tuesdays were set aside for private parties in June and July.
The pool will now be open noon to 7 p.m. on Aug. 6, 7, 13, 14, and 27. For Aug. 20, 21 and 28, Sept. 3, 4 and 5, it will open at noon and close at 6 p.m.
Some local residents expressed frustration on social media and wanted one more week of normal operations before the pool hours became truncated.
"Well, this is crappy for parents that work weekends and have only 1-2 weekdays off," said Stevie Ellison in a post on the Tahlequatics Facebook page.
Tiffany Coones, Parks and Recreation reservation coordinator and laborer, said the splash pad will remain open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily.
The pool was open for the three major holidays in the summer: Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day.
"We have been open on the Fourth of July in the past, but this year, we had more families with little kids than we have in recent years," she said.
Brittani Vanderburg was out at the splash pad Thursday afternoon with 5-year-old Sakura and 7-year-old Desmond. She said the facility provides a fun family experience when they're together.
"My visit would be out here with them ,and when it gets colder, then we'll be out at [Norris] Park. All next summer, I plan on taking them to the pool and the splash pad," Vanderburg said.
Coones said they'll be painting the awnings at the Splash Pad sometime in September once the season wraps up.
Check it out
For more information, call Tahlequatics at 918-456-0651, extension 1601.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.