On Monday, Oct. 12, the Tahlequah Hospital Authority Board of Trustees met to approve legislation and additions to the Northeastern Health System hospital.
This meeting was held both in person and over Zoom. According to the outline for the meeting, the number of attendees on site met social distancing guidelines currently recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Trustees in attendance in person were Judy Williams, Carol Choate, Stephen Highers and Dr. Charles Gosnell. Trustees who attended remotely were Gary Harrington, Susan Chapman-Plumb and Mike Watkins.
All consent items were approved, as they were considered noncontroversial. All performance evaluations presented were also approved.
The Healthcare Transparency Act was approved, allowing patients to understand what they will be spending on a hospital trip, as well as what their money is being spent on. It was mentioned that NHS in Tahlequah also will soon begin offering neurosurgery for its patients.
Upgrades to the hospital include a new industrial-sized coffee machine for their on-site coffee shop, additional parking spots, and a pharmacy remodel that should be completed by the end of the month. Some rooms in the hospital are also being changed into negative pressure rooms in order to combat COVID-19 transmission. It was also mentioned that money acquired by the CARES Act was put towards an X-ray machine in the urgent care.
The Infection Plan 2020 was also approved during executive session, but members did not go into detail as to what the plan contained during the meeting.
In response to later questions, Erielle Stout, senior director of marketing and business development at NHS, said the meeting followed the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act. Her reaction was intended to address concern over the stipulation that community members listening in to the meeting would not be permitted to ask questions.
Attendees said the Zoom meeting available to the public was poor quality, making it hard for listeners to clearly hear what was being discussed.
John Uzzo, a local CPA who has been looking into NHS operations, gave a letter to the Daily Press including some of his observations. Stout did not address those.
