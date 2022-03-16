The Hulbert Community Library connected with Sequoyah State Park and Oklahoma Forestry Services to stage Pop-In at the Park Tuesday night to promote literacy, environmental awareness, and fire safety.
The event took place at the Hulbert City Park on a clear evening, as dozens of children scattered on the grounds and visited the various stations set up by event organizers on or near the facility’s playground equipment. The library staff put on the event to allow a space for students and community to enjoy spending time together in a non-academic setting.
Hulbert resident Autumn Howard brought her daughter Reese to the event. Reese attends pre-K at Hulbert Elementary, and enjoyed reading stories with her mom.
“It brings the community together. It’s special just learning and teaching the kids to go outside and do activities with other kids," she said.
Rachael Hobbs brought her daughter, Natalie, and heard about the event from the school. She appreciated that events fill a space during Spring Break.
“It gives the kids something to do and keeps them busy. They love it,” said Hobbs.
In one of the most popular stations, kids were given materials to make their own cup-and-ball game, but the cup was made to look like a bat opening its mouth, and the ball was made to look like a fly. Sierra Coon, Sequoyah State Park naturalist, presented on the importance of bats.
The event was funded by the Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries Implementation Grant through the American Library Association, which paid for materials and a PA system, which will be used for future events.
Pop-In at the Park also allowed the library staff to connect with community members who voiced opinions on what they needed from the Hulbert Community Library.
“Since COVID, getting people in the doors of the library has been very difficult. We didn’t do in-person programming; we just started that up,” said Cherokee Lowe, former HCL manager and event organizer. “We just started again, and people are ready to come back.”
She said that overwhelmingly, Hulbert patrons want more in-person programming.
The library is also partnering with Sequoyah State Park to offer parking passes to check out from the library. This will allow patrons to be able to park their vehicles in any designated location without having to pay for parking, which is typically $8 per day. When patrons are finished at the park, they can return the parking passes to the HCL for other patrons to use.
The HCL also introduced Rhonda Lee, the new branch manager, who is taking over for Lowe, since she is now the manager of the Tahlequah Public Library.
“We want the community to be aware of the library, and we want them to come to things like this so they will realize there are activities for them,” said Lee.
The HCL let each child take home a book to enjoy at home, free of charge.
“It’s important to start literacy at a very young age to help them understand how books work so they will be prepared once they get to school,” she said.
Lee explained that students who gain an appreciation for books before they start school are more likely to gain an appreciation for them while they are getting an education.
Cole Hicks, of Oklahoma Forestry Services, was on hand to teach children about fire safety.
“We’re just spreading awareness about fire safety and the dangers that it can cause,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.