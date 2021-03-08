Murals in the downtown corridor of Tahlequah bring vibrant colors and life to the area for locals and tourists, and some people think there should be more.
Building and property owners are responsible for initial prep work for any space where a mural is desired.
Tahlequah Main Street Association Director Jamie Hale said ALL Designs owner Amanda Lamberson was the 2020 Big Idea winner for her idea for interactive murals.
“That year we had already had business and building owners reach out to us looking for a muralist, so were able to match them with Amanda quite quickly,” said Hale.
An interactive mural is one wherein the viewer becomes part of the art, and can be used as a promotional advertisement.
“They position themselves to complete the element that is missing,” said Lamberson. “I see people as where a mural is located quite often. Hopefully they go to see it and then double up – hopefully, they stop and visit that business.”
The three murals were placed on the buildings of Lift Coffee Bar, the Phoenix Professional Building, and Sand Tech. Lamberson has since painted two other murals for locally owned businesses.
Hale said there are approximately 15-20 murals in the downtown corridor right now.
“Some have been painted by NSU students, but this is not always the case. It is my understanding that the only approval needed would be between the property owner and the artist,” said Hale.
Last summer, artist Lance Hunter completed one of the largest murals in downtown Tahlequah – 22 feet tall and 45 feet wide – called "Below the Surface.”
Hunter had four assistants: NSU alumna Janette Snow, and NSU students Leslie Hall, Renee Martin, and Chase Hunter, who is also the artist's son.
The project came to Hunter through the Tahlequah Community Fund after members were approached by a donor who wanted to anonymously fund a mural in the downtown corridor.
In most cases, the artist does get paid for the work, whether that be from the property owners themselves or through grant opportunities.
The time process with each mural varies and depends on a number of factors: weather, time, the artist, and building owners.
“Once the conversations took place between the artist and the building owners, and the design had been finalized, it took Amanda and her team about two to three days, per mural, to paint the mural on the buildings,” said Hale.
Hale said she is unaware of any new murals currently in the works, but does foresee there being more in the future.
“The murals in downtown have been extremely popular among locals and tourists. They have brought a lot of life to the downtown area and have been well-received by the community,” said Hale.
Lamberson said she has been approached by two locally owned businesses for murals.
